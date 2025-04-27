Ta'niya Latson recently dropped a heartfelt reaction to Raven Johnson's latest Instagram post. The senior guard returning to South Carolina grabbed the headlines with a black bodycon jumpsuit. Ta'niya, just like other netizens, appreciated her look and dropped three heart emojis under the post.

Ta'Niya Latson reacts to Raven Johnson's outfit (Image via Instagram/@hollywood_raven)

Other than the ravishing dress, Raven Johnson accessorised with flashy black sunglasses and ankle-high boots. The netizens couldn't take their eyes off her, just like her teammate Chloe Kitts, who also joined them in appreciating Raven.

While the players are unwinding during the off-season, it will be a crucial campaign for the South Carolina Gamecocks, especially after they lost the championship game last time.

This time, Ta'Niya Latson has announced her commitment to the Gamecocks, and she will reunite with Raven Johnson, who is returning for her final season.

Ta'Niya Latson and Raven Johnson reuniting at the South Carolina Gamecocks

Ta'Niya Latson had sent shock waves across the college basketball community when she announced her commitment to South Carolina. The shooting guard was the country's top scorer last season and is regarded as one of the most talented college basketball players at the moment.

Latson is a welcome addition to the Gamecocks program as she adds great depth and variety to the roster, making them an early favourite for next season's national championship.

Interestingly, Latson shares some history with Gamecocks star Raven Johnson. They were former teammates during their time at Westlake High School. The duo shared the court in high school for three years and won three straight high school state championships.

After three years, Latson moved to Florida while Johnson took the next step into college basketball. So, after a long time, the duo will be sharing the dressing room at South Carolina.

Latson turned up for the Florida State Seminoles last season, and despite her heroics throughout the campaign, they finished fifth in the Atlantic Coast Conference with a record of 13-5. The Seminoles also crashed out of the ACC Tournament in the quarterfinals after losing to North Carolina.

They entered the NCAA Tournament with a lot of hope but could only manage to reach the second round, where they were beaten by LSU.

Overall, the scoring leader averaged 25.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.2 steals whilst shooting 45.1% from the field. The Gamecocks struggled to score points last season, and Ta'Niya Latson's addition with surely help Dawn Staley in that aspect.

