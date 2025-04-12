Ta'Niya Latson shows love to NC State star as Saniya Rivers gets invited to WNBA draft

NC State guard Saniya Rivers got her official invite for the WNBA draft on Friday and Ta'Niya Latson sent her love and best wishes via Instagram story. Sharing the WNBA's post about Rivers' official invite on her account, Latson wrote:

"❤️"

Ta'Niya Latson reacts to Saniya Rivers' 2025 WNBA draft invite (Credits: Instagram/@cbgtaniya)

Saniya Rivers spent her first season with the South Carolina Gamecocks before transferring to NC State for her remaining eligibility period. She averaged 11.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.9 steals per game during her three-year stay with the Wolfpack.

With Rivers joining the draft night, there are high hopes for the guard. Chicago Sky General Manager Jeff Pagliocca praised Saniya Rivers and said:

“[She] may be the best overall athlete in the draft, and she’s got a lot of length, too. She’s proven she can guard multiple positions, which always matters in our league. With length, you can cause some problems with point guards and wings. You’ve got to pay attention to players like that.”

Joining Rivers in the draft from NS State is Aziaha James and the two prospects have received many compliments from Washington Mystics General Manager Jamila Wideman.

"I think the program at NC State, and Saniya and Aziaha are great examples of talent in this draft," Wideman said. "I think we watched that team really find some tremendous chemistry towards the end of the year. Both are just really exciting players that I think are examples of where the game is going.

"Both are incredibly athletic, both able to get up and down the court and play with speed. Both are able to play a couple different positions. I think both of them are examples of the versatile outside talent that we’re just beginning to see more consistently and spread across the NCAA."

Ta'Niya Latson receives a warm welcome from Dawn Staley

While Rivers spent her freshman season with the Gamecocks, Ta'Niya Latson is set to finish her career at South Carolina. After leading the league in scoring in the 2024-25 season, Latson entered the transfer portal and will join Rivers' former team for her senior season.

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley welcomed Latson into her fold as she tweeted on Tuesday:

"A birdie just flew in nest!! 🐔🐔🐔"

With the move to South Carolina, Ta'Niya Latson will be playing alongside her former high school teammate, Raven Johnson.

