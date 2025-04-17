Ta’Niya Latson, Te-Hina Paopao shower love on MiLaysia Fulwiley as she posts gracious message for South Carolina

MilLaysia Fulwiley announced her decision to enter the transfer portal after two seasons with South Carolina women's basketball, and her former teammates, Ta'Niya Latson and Te-Hina Pao Pao, rallied to show her some support.

The Gamecocks had a stellar run during the 2024-25 season and were able to retain their SEC Tournament title by defeating the Texas Longhorns. However, the Gamecocks fell short of defending their national championship title, losing to Paige Bueckers' UConn.

Following the heartbreaking loss, Fulwiley entered the transfer portal and wrote an emotional message on Instagram on Thursday.

"I want to begin by thanking my hometown of Columbia, South Carolina,” Fulwiley wrote. “Without my village, I wouldn’t be where I am today, chasing my dreams. Thank you to Coach Staley, and my teammates for the unforgettable memories we’ve created together. Most importantly, thank you to the FAMS for embracing me and supporting me over the past two years.

" After thoughtful consideration, I’ve decided to enter the transfer portal. I’m excited for what’s next and grateful for all the continued love and support."

Latson and Pao Pao joined other followers to show love to the former Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Year.

"Go be great 12skiiii," Pao Pao wrote.

"❤️❤️❤️," Latson wrote.

Te-Hina Pao Pao and Ta'Niya Latson show support for MiLaysia Fulwiley's IG post. Image via @laywitdabutter

Fulwiley is one of two players South Carolina lost to the transfer portal, alongside Sakima Walker. However, the Gamecocks gained a commitment from the nation's top scorer this season, Florida State Seminoles standout guard Ta'Niya Latson. Meanwhile, Pao Pao was selected as the No. 18 pick by the Atlanta Dream in Monday's WNBA draft.

MiLaysia Fulwiley enters transfer portal

Following a week of speculation on her college basketball future, former South Carolina guard MiLaysia Fulwiley announced her decision to enter the transfer portal ahead of next season. She reportedly had a "do not contact" tag to her transfer portal entry.

Fulwiley played two seasons with the Gamecocks, helping them win the SEC Tournament title and national championship in her freshman year. She earned the Freshman of the Year award for her role in South Carolina's stellar season. In her sophomore year, Fulwiley helped Dawn Staley's team win the SEC regular season co-championship and tournament. She also helped South Carolina to the national championship game, where they ultimately lost to UConn.

Throughout her career with South Carolina, Fulwiley averaged 11.7 points per game with 904 career points, 220 rebounds, 159 assists, 58 blocks and 123 steals.

