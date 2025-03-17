"Takes them five years to decide your fate": Rick Pitino calls out "inept" NCAA over late verdict in Louisville controversy

St. John's coach Rick Pitino has slammed the NCAA's enforcement staff ahead of his team's March Madness run. In an appearance on the "Pat McAfee show" on Sunday, Pitino recalled his controversy at Louisville and referred to the NCAA as "inept."

"Well, the NCAA enforcement staff is, I won’t call them corrupt, I will call them inept,” Pitino said. “And the reason I say that is it takes them five years to decide your fate. So whether you’re guilty or innocent doesn’t matter, it’s going to take them five years to judge you."

Pitino was Louisville's coach from 2001 until his unanimous firing in October 2017, after allegations were made that he had made payments of $100,000 to the family of a recruit. The FBI conducted the investigation but nobody from the program was arrested.

Since the investigation was opened, Pitino has maintained his innocence in Louisville's alleged pay-for-play scheme.

Pitino had led Louisville to the 2013 national championship. However, the team had to vacate the title after an investigation over a sex scandal that involved students and then-director of basketball operations Andre McGee.

Pitino's Louisville was also stripped of its 123 wins from 2010 to 2014. After being fired by the Cardinals, Pitino coached in Greece at Panathinaikos.

He also coached Iona for three seasons before taking over as St. John's coach in 2023.

Rick Pitino's St. John's will face Omaha in first round of 2025 NCAA Tournament

NCAA Basketball: St. John's HC Rick Pitino - Source: Imagn

Rick Pitino led St. John's to the regular-season title and the Big East Tournament championship this season. The Red Storm also earned a No. 2 seed for the NCAA Tournament.

In its first game of March Madness, St. John's (30-4) will face No. 15 seed Omaha (22-12) on Thursday. The matchup will tip off at 9:45 p.m. EDT from Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island.

Following a successful run so far this season, Pitino will be aiming to lead St. John's all the way to the national title.

