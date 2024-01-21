Tamin Lipsey injury update: What happened to Iowa State's point guard?

Tamin Lipsey was unavailable for No. 24 Iowa State in the Saturday game against No. 19 TCU. The point guard left the game against BYU on Tuesday injured, creating doubt about his availability for the weekend encounter.

It was evident that Lipsey had suffered a shoulder injury against the Cougars. However, the extent of the injury was not clear, and fans were curious about how long the sophomore would be out of action. Let's take a look at the update on his injury.

Tamin Lipsey injury update

Ahead of the Saturday game against the Horned Frogs, Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger gave an update on Tamin Lipsey’s injury. He disclosed that the point guard is contending with a shoulder sprain following the test conducted by the Cyclones' medical staff.

However, Lipsey is not expected to be sidelined for an extended period after Otzelberger made it known that his recovery is day-to-day. The point guard did not take part in practice on Thursday as revealed by the coach.

“It’s going to be day-to-day,” Otzelberger said. “As far as what that means for Saturday, we don’t know right now. It’s a day-to-day thing. We will continue to do what our medical staff (says) and what is in his best interests and his well-being.”

What happened to Tamin Lipsey?

Tamin Lipsey left the game against TCU on Tuesday grabbing his arm. It was clear the point guard had sustained an injury in his shoulder. It was later revealed that he had suffered a shoulder sprain.

Lipsey exhibits an aggressive playstyle characterized by his willingness to dive for loose balls, actively engage in the paint to draw fouls and secure crucial baskets. This has probably contributed to his injury.

“Tamin plays extremely hard. He’s diving on the floor for loose balls. He plays a physical style of basketball. Everything he does takes a toll,” Otzelberger said.

“There's wear and tear on his body. I just think that’s something we dealt with last year and we learned to kind of work through how we practiced and the reps he got and things like that.”

When will Tamin Lipsey return?

Following Otzelberger’s disclosure of Lipsey’s injury status, the player is expected to return to action in no time. He was unavailable against TCU on Saturday but could be in contention for the game against Kansas State on Thursday.

Lipsey continues to remain important for the Cyclones this season as he leads the team in points with an average of 14.5, assists with 5.6, steals with 3.4, and is tied with forward Tre King in rebounds, each averaging 5.5 per game.