Tara VanDerveer wins tracker: How many wins does Stanford HC need to surpass Coach K to become all-time winningest coach?

Tara VanDerveer might surpass Duke's Mike Krzyzewski for the D1 coaches' career wins record as early as Sunday.

VanDerveer has been the head coach of Stanford since the 1985-86 season while also having previous stops at Ohio State and Idaho. The respected coach can make history as early as this weekend.

VanDerveer is 1,201-267 all-time as a head coach and is close to breaking Krzyzewski’s record of 1,202 victories. She can tie the record on Friday night when Stanford hosts Oregon. If the Cardinal win that game, VanDerveer can set the record on Sunday when Stanford hosts Oregon State.

Although it is only a matter of time until VanDerveer sets the record, she does not want to discuss it.

“We can talk about this thing if it happens." VanDerveer said. "And I don’t keep track, so I don’t know when it’s going to happen. I hope it does, though."

VanDerveer is a three-time national champion and five-time national coach of the year, among other countless awards.

Steph Curry praises Tara VanDerveer

Tara VanDerveer has been praised by current and former players throughout her legendary career.

However, her coaching has caught the attention of NBA superstar Steph Curry, who often visits Stanford practices and has nothing but praise for her.

“Absolutely amazing. She’s a legend and icon — what that program means for women’s basketball, what it means for basketball in general," Curry said. "She’s a hoop head, like Cam was talking about how much film she watches and how hard she works even with all that success that she’s had and amount of wins.

"So pretty amazing, the milestone. When she hopefully surpasses the all time, I hope she gets her flowers. I know she’s been getting them year after year, but that’s something. That’s a record that needs to be acknowledged.”

Stanford is currently 15-2 and ranks eighth in the country.