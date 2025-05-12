South Carolina coach Dawn Staley went to social media on Mother's Day to share the impact of her mother, Estelle, on her life and gave a summary of her newly-released book.

The three-time national champion coach and Olympic gold medalist shared a video post on her Instagram account, telling the values her mother imparted through the years.

"On this Mother's Day. I know the true meaning of what a great mother and the example they set for all of us to be successful," Staley said. "My mother, bless her soul, who's up in heaven, taught me discipline, taught me how to be a faithful woman."

The Gamecocks coach paid tribute to her mother, who died in 2017 after battling Alzheimer's disease at the age of 74, by releasing a book titled "Uncommon Favor." Staley explained that the book is a story of her life and her mother and how she molded her to become a great basketball player and coach.

"'Uncommon Favor' y'all come hear the journey of my life and my staple. my mother," Staley said. "She is definitely the one that has helped me become who I am today. So a tribute to her is in the book. 'Uncommon Favor.'"

Staley's parents, Clarence and Estelle, moved from Orangeburg, South Carolina, to North Philadelphia in the 1950s when they were still teenagers. Estelle was a disciplinarian to her five children and Dawn Staley followed her mother's rules and became successful in the hardcourt as a player and coach.

South Carolina football coach appreciates Dawn Staley's contribution to school sports, women's basketball

South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer expressed appreciation to three-time national champion coach Dawn Staley for helping the school become a national power in women's basketball.

Beamer was asked about his opinion on the proposed revenue-sharing principle that is still on the table of California district judge Claudia Wilken. Under the proposed measure, Power Four football schools are set to receive about 75% of about $20.5 million in revenue-sharing money while women’s basketball is intended to earn less than $500,000 annually, or about five percent of the initial $20.5-million figure.

The football coach explained the impact of the three-time national championship-winning coach to South Carolina and women's basketball, who was honored by the school with a statue.

"Our situation is different because of Coach Staley, not every football coach shares a campus with a women’s basketball coach that has a statue, and she’s till coaching. You realize the impact that she has on our university and our community, and we’re extremely close," Beamer said.

The Gamecocks football coach noted that the administration has been supportive of Staley and her team and Beamer knows the 55-year-old bench tactician understands the situation.

