"Taught me how to be tough": LSU's Last-Tear Poa reveals how she brings the "spark" on the Kim Mulkey-led squad

Last-Tear Poa enjoyed her collegiate career with the LSU Tigers so much that she improved both on and off the court as a player and a person.

On Saturday, LSU shared an Instagram interview featuring Poa in their Senior Spotlight. As she approaches her final year in college, the guard reflected upon LSU's impact on her since she joined the women's basketball program in 2022.

"It taught me how to be tough. It taught me how to stay disciplined," Poa said.

"I try to bring this spark to the team. So I love, like doing the little stuff that people don't do, and especially charges. It's a lot, because it takes a lot on your body, but I'll do whatever it takes."

What's next for Last-Tear Poa and LSU Tigers?

Last-Tear Poa may not have eye-popping stats as a veteran player for the LSU Tigers, but she has put in the effort whenever she is on the court.

Poa has played in 93 games throughout her collegiate career, averaging 3.7 points, 2.3 assists and 1.2 rebounds per game. This season, she has averaged 2.2 points and two assists over 21 appearances, nine of which have been starts. Last December, she scored her season-best 12 points against NC Central.

Her contributions have helped No. 7 LSU boast a 26-2 overall record, going 11-2 after 13 SEC matchups in the 2024-25 season. They produce 86.1 points on 45.9 percent shooting from the field and 33.3 percent from beyond the arc, blowing out opponents by 22 points per game.

Flau'jae Johnson commands the unit with 19.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.7 steals on shooting splits of 47.4 percent overall and 37.3 percent from downtown. Aneesah Morrow comes next with a double-double of 18.1 points and 14.4 rebounds, Mikaylah Williams puts up 16.8 points and 4.4 rebounds, while Kailyn Gilbert provides 10 points and 2.9 rebounds.

Last-Tear Poa and the No. 7 Tigers are preparing for their next ranked matchup, being on the road. They face the No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats at the Memorial Coliseum on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET.

