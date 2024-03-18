“Taylor swift treatment” "Seems a bit much": College hoops world divided as $3.1M NIL-valued Caitlin Clark gets personal reporter for March Madness

Caitlin Clark is no stranger to the spotlight. Ever since she broke the NCAA scoring record, she has been dubbed Michael Jordan for his presence on and off the court.

According to The Athletic, Holly Rowe, the 2023 Curt Gowdy Media Award winner, will be covering Iowa City's opening game and second-round matchup (if it happens).

To nobody's surprise, fans were quick to jump onto this news and give their opinions:

"The Taylor Swift treatment…deserved!"

Expand Tweet

"Two great ones right there."

Expand Tweet

Here are a few other fan reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

However, some fans thought that this was a bit too much.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Caitlin Clark gets a personal ESPN Reporter assigned

ESPN will announce Rowe's commitment on Sunday as she gets ready to cover the $3.1 million NIL-valued (via On3) Caitlin Clark.

“We have had a presence on the ground covering the special moments with Caitlin this year, and I have been at every one of her games where she set a record,” Rowe said Saturday. “I see it as an extension of the dedicated coverage we have had with Caitlin all year."

ESPN's vice president of production also commented on this:

“(Holly) has been on the Caitlin Clark beat, if you will, tracking and following her and being present with her when she broke records earlier in the year,” said vice president Sara Gaiero.

“That level of coverage is needed and necessary and warranted this year. It’s not something we’ve done for the previous first and second rounds for a specific player."

What do you think of this treatment? Let us know in the comments!

Also Read: $58 million worth Damian Lillard heaps praise on Caitlin Clark for impressive shooting range ahead of Selection Sunday: "She's being defended hard"

Poll : Will Caitlin Clark be the first pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion