TCU athletic director Mike Buddie makes $250,000 announcement in favor of student-athletes 

TCU athletics director Mike Buddie made an announcement ahead of the 2025-26 season. On Tuesday, Buddie said that over $250,000 had been distributed directly to TCU student-athletes.

Buddie expressed his excitement at the "monumental day" for student-athletes in the country.

“Happy July!!! Today is a monumental day in the lives of student-athletes across the country,” Buddie said. “We are proud to have distributed over $250,000 to our deserving TCU Student-Athletes today! Go Frogs 🐸!!”

Buddie took over as TCU’s athletic director on Jan. 1. Before joining the Horned Frogs, Buddie served as the athletic director at the United States Military Academy.

During Buddie’s time at the Military Academy, the Black Knights football program joined the American Athletic Conference in 2024 and won the conference title that same year and a $170 million renovation of Michie Stadium. He was also said to have played a role in extending the Army’s football broadcast agreement with CBS Sports Network through 2028.

In addition to his administrative achievements, Buddie served on the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee for nearly a decade, from 2015 to 2024.

The $250,000 distribution appeared to align with nationwide efforts to ensure student-athletes were supported through collegiate sports and academics.

Mike Buddie discusses NIL, revenue sharing and a new era for College Football

Mike Buddie looks ready to embrace a major change in college sports resulting from the House v. NCAA settlement that was officially approved on Jun. 6. Before the announcement, Buddie saw the settlement as an opportunity to level the playing field in college sports, especially for programs like TCU.

The reported $2.8 billion, 10-year agreement would provide back pay to former athletes for missed opportunities related to their NIL rights. From Tuesday, schools would be able to pay players directly through structured revenue-sharing programs.

“The great news for a program like ours,” Buddie said. “Starting next year, is whether you’re Kansas, Houston, Kentucky, Duke or TCU, you’re pretty much going to have the same lump of revenue share dollars.”

For the first time, colleges and universities across the Power Four conferences will operate with similar financial guidelines regarding athlete compensation. The initial salary cap is set at approximately $20.5 million per school.

According to projections, football programs will likely receive the largest portion of the funds, around $15 million per school. Men’s basketball teams are expected to receive about $3 million, with the remaining $2 million distributed among women’s basketball, baseball and other athletic programs.

