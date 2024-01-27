TCU Horned Frogs women's basketball injuries (January 26): Updates on Sedona Prince, Jaden Owens and more

The TCU Horned Frogs women's basketball team has been depleted by a wave of injuries that have derailed their season after a 14-0 start. The Horned Frogs were forced to cancel their previous two games against the then-seventh-ranked Kansas State Wildcats and No. 24-ranked Iowa State Cyclones. They returned to action on Tuesday to face the UCF Knights.

Here's a look at some of the injuries the Horned Frogs are dealing with.

TCU Horned Frogs injury report

Sedona Prince, center

Sedona Prince led the TCU Horned Frogs in points, rebounds, and blocks in her first season with the program after transferring from the Oregon Ducks. She recently revealed in a TikTok video that she broke her ring finger in the Horned Frogs' 71-50 loss to the then-No. 6-ranked Baylor Bears on January 3 and will be sidelined for seven weeks.

Prince has averaged 21.2 points, 10.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.9 steals, and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 57.3% from the field, 33.3% from three-point range and 74.2% from the free-throw line.

Jaden Owens, guard

Jaden Owens has led the TCU Horned Frogs in assists in her first season with the program after previously playing for the UCLA Bruins and Baylor Bears. She tore her ACL and meniscus in the Horned Frogs' 77-66 loss to the Houston Cougars on January 13.

The injury will bring Owens' season and collegiate career to an end. She averaged 7.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 0.7 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field, 25.5% from three-point range, and 80.0% from the free-throw line in her lone season with the program.

DaiJa Turner, center

The day following the TCU Horned Frogs lost to the Houston Cougars, DaiJa Turner announced that she underwent season-ending ankle surgery.

Turner had entered the starting lineup in the place of Sedona Prince. She averaged 2.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocks in just 11.2 minutes per game while shooting 50.0% from the field.

Several others are injured

In the TikTok video uploaded by Sedona Prince, she noted that four other players are sidelined due to injury or illness. However, she did not name the players. She also revealed that one player left the team to deal with family matters, leaving the program with six players. TCU held open tryouts, adding four new players to the roster.

Check out Sedona Prince's video below: