TCU commit Hailey Van Lith has been a well-known figure in the women's college world. Growing up in Washington, she played at Cashmere High School and was one of the top recruits in her class. The former LSU star has pledged allegiance to her roots and is continuing to do the same.

The Olympic bronze winner shared a series of glamorous snaps on her Instagram story. In the pictures, HVL could be seen donning the Seattle Mariners snapback cap. She also wore a Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet and necklace, which retail for $4,600 as per the official website of the brand.

The caption of one of the snaps was:

"WE IN THERE TODAY LETS GET IT💙🤍"

The Seattle Mariners will play against the San Francisco Giants on Sunday.

Hailey Van Lith shared her graduation images after winning a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Halei Van Lith shared a carousel of glamorous images on her Instagram account. In the snaps, she broke the news to her fans that she graduated with a postgraduate degree from LSU.

The caption of the post was:

"Masters babes🤍I am blessed and the Lord is good"

The former LSU Tigers hooper played at the 2024 Paris Olympics for the USA's 3x3 women's basketball team. Hailey Van Lith and her teammates defeated Canada to secure a third-place win despite aiming to win gold initially.

After her big win, she talked to a USA Today reporter about her academic journey. She said:

"I'm finishing my master's in business at LSU and I'm starting my master's in liberal arts at the same time at TCU. So, doing that together, it's been a process, but hopefully, it'll work out and I'll graduate in a couple days from LSU. Diploma and medal, we're educated and sporty here," Van Lith said.

At the LSU Tigers, HVL was a key player and had an average of 11.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game. Later, she decided to hit the transfer portal and then committed to the TCU Horned Frogs.

