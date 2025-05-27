TCU’s Olivia Miles drops 5-word reaction for ex-teammate Maddy Westbeld’s pregame fit

Olivia Miles may no longer be with the Fighting Irish, but she's continuing to hype up her former teammates. Former Notre Dame forward Maddy Westbeld shared snaps on Instagram on Monday of her pregame outfit as her Chicago Sky squad prepared to face the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday.
Miles showed love to her former teammate in the comments.
"Glowing. So happy for you," Miles said.
Miles and Westbeld played together at Notre Dame from 2020-25. Over those five seasons, the Fighting Irish won the ACC regular-season title twice, secured an ACC Tournament championship in 2024 and appeared in four consecutive Sweet 16s.
Now, both Notre Dame stars have gone in new directions. Miles forwent the 2025 WNBA draft and announced that she would spend her final season of college eligibility at TCU. Westbeld took her talents to the WNBA and was selected No. 16 overall to the Chicago Sky.
Westbeld has played two games for the Sky thus far. She scored her first professional points last Thursday, when she contributed two points over three minutes in a loss to the New York Liberty. The forward is chasing her basketball dreams, and she has Miles' support on her side as she does so.
Olivia Miles transfers to TCU
Olivia Miles and Maddy Westbeld could have both played their rookie WNBA seasons this year. Miles was projected as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA draft behind UConn star Paige Bueckers.
However, Miles decided to return for another college season, but not at Notre Dame. The star guard entered her name in the transfer portal and committed to TCU in April.
Miles will be a welcome addition to a TCU team that will be without star guards Hailey Van Lith and Madison Conner. The Horned Frogs made their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2010 this past season and advanced to the first Elite Eight in program history. Miles will aim to help the squad build on this momentum.
In her senior season at Notre Dame, Miles led the Fighting Irish in assists with 5.8 apg. Her 15.4 ppg and 5.6 rpg were both second on the team. She's a versatile top guard who will be of use to the Horned Frogs next season.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here