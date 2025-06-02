TCU’s Olivia Miles hypes up USC guard Dominique Darius’ snaps in cool outfit

Dominique Darius is keeping fans up to date on her offseason activities, and Olivia Miles showed her love on Monday on Instagram. The USC guard posted a photo dump, showing off a stylish outfit, a sunset photo, a skyline snap and some selfies, among other pictures. One picture was a mirror selfie of Darius with Miles.
The TCU transfer hyped Darius with two comments.
"always feeling urself!" Miles wrote.
"MY DAWG MANE," Miles commented.
Darius and Miles developed their skill sets together during their high school days at Blair Academy in New Jersey and have remained close since. They led the Bucaneers to the 2020 NJISAA State title. Miles was first-team All-State in all three years she played for the school, and was the No. 8 prospect in the Class of 2020, according to ESPN. Darius was the No. 26 prospect the Class of 2021.
The friends and former teammates are both living their basketball dreams at the collegiate level. Darius is coming off of her first season at USC after spending four years at UCLA. Meanwhile, Miles is preparing for her final season of eligibility at TCU after suiting up for Notre Dame for the past four seasons.
Olivia Miles commits to TCU
Olivia Miles was projected to be picked at No. 2 in the 2025 WNBA draft. However, she shocked the basketball world when she announced her intentions for next season.
Instead of declaring for the draft, the guard decided to return for her final season of college eligibility, but not at Notre Dame. After the program's March Madness run ended at the Sweet 16, Miles announced that she would be entering the transfer portal. On April 9, it was annouced that she committed to TCU — the school that eliminated the Fighting Irish.
Losing Miles is a big blow to Notre Dame. Last season, she led the team in assists with 5.4 per game. Miles added 15.4 points and 5.6 rebounds, both second-best with the Irish.
She gives TCU a versatile guard with experience and leadership potential. Miles will be valuable for the Horned Frogs, who lost star guards Hailey Van Lith and Madison Conner.
TCU made its first March Madness appearance since 2010 and appeared in the Elite Eight for the first time in program history.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here