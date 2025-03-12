TCU star Hailey Van Lith leans into her "professional woman vibe" while showing off custom Kobe Bryant sneakers in latest IG post

TCU women's basketball star, Hailey Van Lith cemented her status as one of the season's greatest players by leading the Horned Frogs to their first-ever Big 12 conference title. To celebrate her achievement, Instagram shared an episode of #10Things the TCU does as she prepares for the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

Ad

One of the things Van Lith listed her fashion choices in recent times, which tended to tilt towards a "professional woman vibe."

"For me, fashion is just a creative outlet where it's stress-free. I get to have fun and just enjoy myself. Lately, I've been going to more business chic thing. I'll still tap into the streetwear a little bit, but I'm feeling like a professional woman vibe," she said.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Van Lith continues to draw attention off the court with her fashion sense. Known for choosing chic, comfortable and elevated style, the TCU graduate guard's stunning outfits and standout looks have made waves on social media.

Hailey Van Lith named AP women's basketball player of the week

TCU star Hailey Van Lith is enjoying a redemption season with the Horned Frogs after a challenging stint at LSU. Her efforts have paid off, earning several recognitions for her efforts. Van Lith was named the Associated Press national player of the week in women’s college basketball for Week 18. The announcement was made on Tuesday.

Ad

Van Lith outperformed top competitors such as UCLA's Lauren Betts who finished as a runner-up, UConn's Paige Bueckers, South Carolina's Chloe Kitts and Duke's Oluchi Okananwa to emerge at the top this week. The TCU graduate guard averaged 21 points and 4.7 assists and shot 52.9% to help TCU win its first Big 12 title.

Van Lith also earned Most Outstanding Player of the Tournament honors as the No. 6 Horned Frogs beat Baylor in the title game. She shot 95.2% from the foul in the three wins. The former LSU star, who was the only college basketball player to represent the United States in the 2024 Paris Olympics, also won the Big 10 Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year.

She was also nominated for the John. R. Wooden Award for Women's Player of the Year. Next, Van Lith and TCU await who and where they will play on Selection Sunday. The NCAA Tournament is presumably Hailey Van Lith's last before going into the WNBA.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here