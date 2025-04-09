TCU star Hailey Van Lith shares behind-the-scene snaps from her viral Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot

TCU Horned Frogs star Hailey Van Lith recently did a photoshoot for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover, wearing colorful beachwear.

The 23-year-old model was glammed up by a team of experts, with Katherine Ann Mellinger handling her makeup and Paul Norton styling her hair. She was photographed in various swimsuits that highlighted her toned body, including a striking black Saint Laurent one-piece that graced the cover.

After the shoot, the basketball star shared behind-the-scenes snaps from her viral Swimsuit shoot on her Instagram story on Tuesday.

Hailey Van Lith shares behind-the-scene snaps (Credit: IG/ @haileyvanlith)

In the first frame, she was seen doing her makeup in preparation for the shoot and added the caption:

"Starting the day with some glam."

Hailey Van Lith shares behind-the-scenes shoot (Credit: IG/@haileyvanlith)

In the second frame, she took a picture and added an inscribed caption:

"Off to set."

Van Lith shares behind-the-scenes shoot (Credit: IG/@haileyvanlith)

In the third and fourth frames, one of the glam team was seen spraying some substance on her hair before taking a shot. In the fifth, sixth, and seventh frames, the TCU star was putting on a black cross-neck swimsuit and holding a ball. In the next two frames, she wore another set of swimsuit for the shot.

The last frame in the post saw her wearing a black swimsuit with white stripes on it, with a jean trousers, and captioned it:

"You are a natural."

Hailey Van Lith shares behind the scene shoot (Credit: IG/@haileyvanlith)

The guard has set her sights on the WNBA. Her time at TCU came to an end when the Horned Frogs fell 58-47 to Texas in the Elite Eight on April 1. She, however, had an impressive performance with 17 points and eight rebounds.

Hailey Van Lith opens up on doing the SI shoot

Hailey Van Lith has revealed that she was not sure if she should do the shoot for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover.

“I was intimidated,” Van Lith told SI of her decision to do the shoot. “I didn't know if I would be comfortable in that kind of setting, but I wanted to try something that I had never tried. I would regret it a lot if I let my insecurities or my reservations hold me back from it.”

NCAA Women's Basketball: NCAA Tournament Birmingham Regional-Elite 8 Texas vs TCU - Source: Imagn

Van Lith became the first college basketball player, male or female, to advance to the Elite Eight five times.

This season, she has averaged 17.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game for the Horned Frogs, showing her impressive form.

