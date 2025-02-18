TCU star Sedona Prince drops 3-word reaction as Horned Frog hoopers explore Phoenix Mercury practice faculty

Sedona Prince, along with her TCU Horned Frogs teammates, had the opportunity to explore the practice facility of the WNBA team Phoenix Mercury. Ahead of their upcoming game against Arizona State, the TCU basketball team was given access to the state-of-the-art 5G Performance Center.

The players were clearly excited to be there, with senior center Prince posting a three-word reaction to the experience on her Instagram story on Monday.

"Little pit shop," she wrote, adding a short video of the practice court.

Screenshot via Instagram (@sedonaprince/IG)

Sedona Prince, who has been mocked for going 12th overall to the Mercury in the 2025 WNBA draft by Bleacher Report, teased fans with a brief glimpse of what could be her future home arena facility.

The Horned Frogs sent their gratitude to the WNBA franchise for the invite, with the program's Instagram account posting several photos showing the players working out at the Mercury's practice facility.

Mark Campbell's team is on a two-game trip to Arizona. On Sunday, the Horned Frogs played the Arizona Wildcats at McKale Center in Tucson and won 85-73. Then, on Wednesday, they travel to Tempe to face the Sun Devils.

Sedona Prince powers TCU to big road win over Arizona

TCU senior Sedona Prince had a monster game as the Horned Frogs defeated the Arizona Wildcats in Tucson. The 6-foot-7 big poured in a team-high 22 points, adding 12 rebounds to record a double-double.

Prince shot an efficient 9-of-11 from the field and was a 4-for-5 mark at the free throw line.

Here’s the full stat line for the TCU star:

35 minutes played

22 points

12 rebounds

5 assists

1 steal

1 block

3 turnovers

9-11 FG

0-0 3PT

4-5 FT

The win made it three straight for the No. 10 Horned Frogs following a loss to No. 12 Kansas State earlier this month. TCU improved to 24-3 overall and 12-2 in Big 12 play, sitting atop the conference standings in a tie with Baylor.

Sedona Prince is leading the Horned Frogs in multiple key statistical categories, including points (17.8 ppg), rebounds (9.1 rpg) and blocks (3.1 bpg).

She surpassed teammate Hailey Van Lith as the team’s leading scorer after a series of low-scoring games by Van Lith. The LSU transfer is now averaging 17.4 ppg, 4.4 rpg and 5.5 apg.

After its matchup against Arizona State, TCU has three matchups remaining in the regular season. The final game, against Baylor on March 2, could decide the Big 12 regular-season champion.

