TCU transfer Olivia Miles drops 3-word reaction as former Notre Dame teammate Maddy Westbeld practices with her new WNBA squad

Maddy Westbeld and the Chicago Sky are getting ready for next season, and Olivia Miles is here for it. The Sky shared photos from practice on Instagram on Friday.

Ad

Ad

Trending

One photo in the post featured Westbeld, who is preparing for her rookie season with Chicago. Miles, Westbeld's former Notre Dame teammate, posted the photo on her Instagram story, hyping up the soon-to-be rookie.

"LETS GET IT!!" Miles said.

Olivia Miles supports former Notre Dame teammate Maddy Westbeld (Olivia Miles/IG)

The two hoopers were longtime teammates, having played for the Fighting Irish together from 2020-25. Miles and Westbeld helped lead Notre Dame to four consecutive Sweet 16 appearances and a 2024 ACC conference tournament championship.

Ad

Westbeld missed the beginning of her final college season with a left foot injury and didn't have her best season when she returned. Regardless, she was a valuable contributor to Notre Dame over the past five seasons. The forward averaged 12.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game in her college career and highlighted her defensive depth with 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks.

NCAA Women's Basketball: NCAA Tournament Birmingham Regional-TCU vs Notre Dame - Source: Imagn

Her injury-ridden senior season may have impacted Westbeld's draft stock, but she was still selected No. 16 by Chicago in the 2025 WNBA draft. The Sky is getting a talented forward with the capability to grab defensive boards and set up shots for both herself and her teammates.

Ad

Olivia Miles commits to TCU

It was originally suggested that Miles would join Westbeld in the 2025 WNBA draft. The Notre Dame star guard was projected to be the No. 2 pick, but instead, she returned to college for her final season of eligibility.

Miles announced that while she would be returning to college, it wouldn't be at Notre Dame. Last month, she entered her name in the transfer portal and committed to TCU.

Ad

Ad

TCU is a team that has drawn national attention as of late. The Horned Frogs made their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2010 this season and made it to the first Elite Eight in program history. The team is losing its three top scorers, including guards Hailey Van Lith and Madison Conner. Miles will look to fill their shoes.

Miles was a three-year starter at Notre Dame and led the team in assists per game this season with 5.8. Her 15.4 ppg and 5.6 rpg were both second best on the squad. She will look to continue to develop at TCU before the 2026 WNBA draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lindsey Ware Lindsey Ware is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over five years of experience working with publications such as The News & Observer, The Daily Tar Heel, Triangle Tribune and Cardiac Cane. She has also worked for Major League Baseball, The Holly Springs Salamanders, The Tri-City Chili Peppers, Tuffy Talk, Super Meteors Basketball, Just Good Network and Living Sport.



Lindsey has a Bachelor’s Degree in Media and Journalism from UNC Chapel Hill. Her education allowed Lindsey to gain experience in sports communication, which she honed in internships. Other than being a storyteller and sports fanatic, Lindsey is also a social media and marketing specialist.



Her favorite college team is UNC, although she grew up a N.C. State fan as both of her parents are Wolfpack alumni. Michael Jordan was a huge deal in North Carolina when Lindsey was growing up, and after a summer spent at UNC’s Sports Journalism Camp back in high school, Lindsey was set on being a Tar Heel.



Lindsey's favorite college coach of all time is Roy Williams. During her time attending UNC Chapel Hill and writing for The Daily Tar Heel, Lindsey was lucky enough to meet and speak with Williams a few times. He was like a celebrity on UNC’s campus and was beloved for his coaching style and success with the Tar Heels, accumulating three NCAA championship titles in 18 years.



When not watching or writing about sports, Lindsey enjoys reading, trying new restaurants and coffee shops, and spending time with my friends, family and dog. She also likes to journal, watch movies and paint. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here