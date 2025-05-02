TCU transfer Olivia Miles drops 3-word reaction as former Notre Dame teammate Maddy Westbeld practices with her new WNBA squad

Maddy Westbeld and the Chicago Sky are getting ready for next season, and Olivia Miles is here for it. The Sky shared photos from practice on Instagram on Friday.
One photo in the post featured Westbeld, who is preparing for her rookie season with Chicago. Miles, Westbeld's former Notre Dame teammate, posted the photo on her Instagram story, hyping up the soon-to-be rookie.
"LETS GET IT!!" Miles said.
The two hoopers were longtime teammates, having played for the Fighting Irish together from 2020-25. Miles and Westbeld helped lead Notre Dame to four consecutive Sweet 16 appearances and a 2024 ACC conference tournament championship.
Westbeld missed the beginning of her final college season with a left foot injury and didn't have her best season when she returned. Regardless, she was a valuable contributor to Notre Dame over the past five seasons. The forward averaged 12.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game in her college career and highlighted her defensive depth with 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks.
Her injury-ridden senior season may have impacted Westbeld's draft stock, but she was still selected No. 16 by Chicago in the 2025 WNBA draft. The Sky is getting a talented forward with the capability to grab defensive boards and set up shots for both herself and her teammates.
Olivia Miles commits to TCU
It was originally suggested that Miles would join Westbeld in the 2025 WNBA draft. The Notre Dame star guard was projected to be the No. 2 pick, but instead, she returned to college for her final season of eligibility.
Miles announced that while she would be returning to college, it wouldn't be at Notre Dame. Last month, she entered her name in the transfer portal and committed to TCU.
TCU is a team that has drawn national attention as of late. The Horned Frogs made their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2010 this season and made it to the first Elite Eight in program history. The team is losing its three top scorers, including guards Hailey Van Lith and Madison Conner. Miles will look to fill their shoes.
Miles was a three-year starter at Notre Dame and led the team in assists per game this season with 5.8. Her 15.4 ppg and 5.6 rpg were both second best on the squad. She will look to continue to develop at TCU before the 2026 WNBA draft.
