TCU vs. Texas women's basketball box score, stats, game summary and more ft. Madison Booker

By Joe Cox
Modified Apr 01, 2025 01:13 GMT
NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Birmingham Regional-Elite 8 Texas vs TCU - Source: Imagn
Madison Booker helped the Texas Longhorns reach their first Final Four in over two decades with a win over TCU. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

A third-quarter lift carried top-seeded Texas to a win over No. 2 seed TCU by an 58-47 score. Texas will now face fellow No. 1 seed South Carolina in Friday's semifinal matchup.

TCU vs. Texas Box Score

TCU

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPF
S. Prince4910125
D. Hunter5020023
M. Conner9230040
A. Emma-Nnopu5800013
H. Van Lith17821072
A. Roberson0000000
D. Merrill4300201
U. Jovanovic0000000
T. Bigby3000000
Texas

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPF
M. Booker18622022
T. Jones7601433
N. Mwenentanda4221003
R. Harmon13252014
S. Holle2311103
K. Oldacre9502102
J. Lee5310011
B. Preston0230002
TCU vs. Texas Game Summary

Texas opened the game on a 7-1 run to take an early lead. TCU pulled within 13-9 at the end of a quarter thanks to a Taylor Bigby 3-pointer in the period's final seconds.

Texas pushed the lead back to 23-14. But TCU then finished the half by scoring the last seven points, the last two coming on a Hailey Van Lith shot to pull within 23-21.

TCU tied the game at 29 midway through the third quarter on a pair of Agnes Emma-Nnopu free throws. But Texas finished the quarter on a 13-4 run to claim a 42-33 advantage after the third period.

After a Madison Conner 3-pointer pulled TCU within 42-36, Texas pulled away steadily. The Horned Frogs were soon down by a double-digit total.

The Longhorns were led by Madison Booker, who finished with 18 points and six rebounds. Rori Harmon chipped in 13 points and five assists for the Longhorns.

TCU was paced by Hailey Van Lith, who had 17 points and eight rebounds. But Van Lith shot just 3-for-15, which was emblematic of TCU's issues. The Horned Frogs shot just 27% overall and committed 21 turnovers. Accordingly, despite shooting 91% from the foul line and outrebounding Texas 38-34, TCU took the loss.

Texas will face South Carolina in a rematch of the SEC Championship game. South Carolina won that battle 64-45 back on March 9th. This is Texas's fourth Final Four appearance ever, and their first since 2003. The Longhorns had previously reached the Final Four in 1986 and 1987 and won the title in the earlier season.

Edited by Joe Cox
