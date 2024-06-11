TCU men's basketball recruiting: Top 3 high school prospects Jamie Dixon could target in 2024 ft. Micah Robinson

The TCU Horned Frogs men's basketball head coach Jamie Dixon got them to the NCAA Tournament, but they were defeated by the Utah State in the first round. He will now enter the ninth season for the Horned Frogs and will be looking to move further up in the next season.

Here are a few young players that Dixon could have his eyes on to improve his squad.

Top 3 high school prospects Jamie Dixon could target in 2024

Micah Robinson

The 6'6" Oak Hill Academy small forward is a four-star caliber recruit and ranks 65th in the 2024 ESPN Top 100 recruiting database. He has a strong frame and loves doing the dirty work for his team. He also keeps some nice passing skills up his sleeves and moves the ball well.

Some of the schools that are interested in the Dallas native are Alabama, California, LSU, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, and Virginia Tech.

David Punch

David Punch is a 6'8" power forward who studies at the Harker Heights High School. Punch ranks at the 100th spot in the 2024 ESPN Top 100 recruiting database. He is a good rebounder who is effective in and out of his area.

Punch has a lot of schools lined up for him including Colorado State, Louisiana Tech, NC State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Penn State, Virginia, and more. However, he needs to develop his game off the bounce. We will see how interested Jamie Dixon will be in Punch.

Malick Diallo

A three-star caliber recruit, Diallo got a 79-rated scout grade (according to ESPN). The 6'8", Draper, Utah native plays at the center spot and is currently in the Wasatch Academy.

He also has a lot of interest coming from various schools like the BYU Cougars, California Golden Bears, and Loyola Ramblers. The TCU Horned Frogs men's basketball have only two players listed as centers (Eddie Lampkin Jr. and Ernest Udeh Jr.). Thus, Diallo could be a player that Jamie Dixon would want.

Jamie Dixon would want to better his last season's record and move past the First Round in the NCAA Tournament. These players could help him achieve that feat.

Do you think TCU will sign any of these players? Do let us know in the comments.

