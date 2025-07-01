"Tears in my eyes": Fans react as UConn stars Azzi Fudd, KK Arnold in awe of UConn's honor for Geno Auriemma, Paige Bueckers and Co.  

UConn honored Geno Auriemma, Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd, KK Arnold, along with the rest of the Huskies squad, for winning the 12th national championship in program history. They defeated Dawn Staley's South Carolina Gamecocks in the title game in April.

UConn installed a brand new display at the Werth Champions Center — the team's training facility to commemorate their achievement. The Huskies' Instagram page uploaded several images of the newly minted lobby on Monday.

The images showed Azzi Fudd and KK Arnold arriving at the facility and getting awestruck by the banner. Along the wall, a series of vertically mounted panels, each bordered in red, showcases dramatic photos of players and coaches in moments of celebration.

Hoops fans were also in awe after seeing the setup. Here are some of the reactions on Instagram:

"Tears in my eyes!," one fan wrote.

"the fact that paige got her own 😢," another said.

"Not gonna lie, this is one of my favorite teams of all time," a fan commented.

"omg paige getting her own one. don’t make me cry admin.😢," one comment read.

"Look at Azzi with food in her hand," another added, pointing out Fudd holding stacks of lunch boxes.

"Natty champs and we're getting that #13 next year," one more chimed in.

Fans commented on Instagram (@uconnwbb/IG)

Azzi Fudd says KK Arnold's growth makes this her most important season yet

UConn guard KK Arnold is yet to play her best basketball and according to teammate Azzi Fudd, she is on the cusp of unlocking a new level this coming season.

During media availability last week, Fudd was asked about the junior's growth and what she expects from her next season.

"I think this summer session, she came in with this new confidence and you can kind of see it," Fudd said (TS- 5:18). "I just had a workout with her, and the way she was attacking, being aggressive, shooting the ball — she's strong. She's really strong.

"But just seeing her confidence this offseason has been really great. If she carries that over, I'm super proud of her. Seeing her be vocal and confident on the floor, I think this is her year. This is her team. She's going to be great."

While Arnold enters her junior season, Azzi Fudd is likely to step into her final year in Storrs. It will be her first full season since her freshman year, as she has been hampered by injuries the past two years.

