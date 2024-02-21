LSU's Angel Reese is ready to lead on and off the field for the Lady Tigers. The standout for the Baton Rouge school took to her Instagram account to show her admiration for the performance of teammate Aalyah Del Rosario on their last game. The Lady Tigers convincingly defeated the Texas A&M Lady Aggies 81-58 on Monday night. Reese posted a photograph of Del Rosario on the sidelines during the game gesturing to the camera, and added this comment:

Expand Tweet

"TELL EM MACK TRUCK"

Afterwards, she posted a video of the player dancing on the plane on their way back to Louisiana from Texas. She added the comment:

"That's sexy mack truck"

Another target of Reese's social media antics was Hailey Van Lith, who was recorded on what looks to be the team's bus. The guard was wearing a black cowboy hat, and Reese added the following line as a comment:

"You have been promoted!!! OMGEEE"

She also repeatedly said the phrase to Van Lith in the short duration of the recording.

LSU performance against the Texas A&M Lady Aggies: Aneesah Morrow, Flau'jae Johnson, and Angel Reese lead the Lady Tigers

Aneesah Morrow led the Lady Tigers to victory with 25 points scored, two assists, and 15 rebounds. Flau'jae Johnson led them in assists with six, and was close behind on points with 20. She also had nine rebounds. Angel Reese had a quieter than usual, but still impressive, performance with only 13 points and two assists. She did lead her team with 10 rebounds.

Angel Reese 2023-24 stats

Angel Reese is second in the nation in the number of rebounds per game. Besides averaging 12.5 rebounds per game, she's also averaging 19.2 points (29th in the country) and 2.5 assists (+150th in the country) per game. Her 50.5% field goal percentage ranks 73rd in the nation.