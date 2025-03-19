"Tell him I need 12 sets of gear": Michigan State HC Tom Izzo gets candid about early-2000s phone call with Nick Saban following loss vs. Ohio State

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo recently recalled an instance when legendary football coach Nick Saban helped him prepare for a few of his basketball games. During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on Monday, Izzo spilled the beans on how Saban contributed to his players' development.

Ad

"In 2000 or 2001, when we won the national championship, we went to three Final Fours and we went to Ohio State and we lost the rebound battle for the first time in about 18 games," Izzo said (0:15). "I got back and then told my equipment manager, 'call Saban and tell him I need 12 sets of gear at practice tomorrow. We're gonna play this war game,' it's a rebounding drill."

Ad

Trending

“So, we had practice. I was mad, I brought out the pads. All the players, the 6'9" guys are wondering, 'What the hell is a pad?'”

Izzo then said that his players enjoyed the drill for 15 minutes when they kept hitting each other as a part of the exercise.

“We beat the hell out of each other and nobody got hurt,” Izzo said. “If I did that today, I’d probably get sued. So I don’t do that as much anymore. But that was fun.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Saban coached the Spartans' football team from 1995 to 1999. He posted a 34–24–1 record during his five years at MSU. Saban then went on to coach LSU, where he won his first national title in 2003. He went on to win six more national while coaching the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Meanwhile, Izzo has served as the head coach for Michigan State men's basketball since 1995. He won the national championship with the program in 2000.

Michigan State HC Tom Izzo wins NABC Coach of the Year award

Michigan State HC Tom Izzo - Source: Imagn

On Tuesday, Michigan State coach Tom Izzo received a major recognition for his work with the program this season. He was named Coach of the Year in the Great Lakes District by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC). Izzo led the Spartans to the regular-season title, but his team fell to No. 5 seed Wisconsin in the Big Ten tournament semifinals.

Now, Izzo's MSU will turn its focus to the NCAA Tournament. The No. 2 seeded Spartans will face No. 15 Bryant in the First Round of March Madness on Friday. So far, the Spartans have a 27-6 record and are ranked No. 8 as per AP's latest poll.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

LSU Tigers Fan? Check out the latest LSU Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.