"Tell nephew to let it go": Dawn Staley cracks up over fan's relatable childhood detail after the release of her book

Dawn Staley recently released her debut book, and fans are finding ways to relate to the South Carolina coach's life story. Her memoir, "Uncommon Favor: Basketball, North Philly, My Mother and the Life Lessons I Learned from All Three," hit the shelves on May 20, and Staley's fans are learning about her life through her own words.
One fan shared a relatable childhood moment from Staley's book in a post on X on Wednesday.
"The way @dawnstaley said she used to suck her thumb and rub fabric is exactly what my nephew used to do lol he had a pillow and he was particular about that pillow and one corner on it 😂 he is now 35 btw #UncommonFavor," the fan tweeted.
Staley shared her reaction to it.
"So so so good! 🤣🤣🤣 Tell nephew to let it go. 🤣🤣🤣," Staley wrote.
The South Carolina coach has put her experiences on and off the court in the book. Fans shared their reactions, including ways they relate to certain aspects of Staley's story.
Dawn Staley discusses replay feature in WNBA after Caitlin Clark vs Angel Reese foul fiasco
Dawn Staley talked about the value of the replay feature in basketball. The South Carolina coach dove into the topic on Thursday's episode of the radio show "The Breakfast Club."
Staley and the hosts discussed Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark's flagrant 1 foul on Angel Reese on May 17. Staley was asked her opinion on the replay feature, which was used to classify Clark's foul.
"I like it because officials make mistakes," Staley said. "It allows them to be corrected because they're wrong."
Staley also discussed the implications of incorrect calls. A call by an official can determine the outcome of a game, and in college basketball, wins and losses impact NCAA Tournament seeding.
"If I'm gonna get criticized for losing, you should get criticized for not making the correct call," Staley said.
Opinions on the outcome of Clark and Reese's recent foul issue vary, but Staley has used the incident to highlight issues in officiating and the value of the replay feature.
