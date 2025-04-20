Teniya Morant reacts as brother Ja Morant sends out cryptic message ahead of Grizzlies' playoff clash

Mississippi Valley State bound freshman Teniya Morant expressed her support for her brother, NBA star Ja Morant, who had shared a message on his Instagram page before the Memphis Grizzles' blowout road loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday. The Grizzles suffered a historic 51-point defeat in Game 1 of their first-round Western Conference playoff series.

Before the game, Morant took to Instagram to share some snaps and a video, accompanied by a cryptic caption:

"Block out the noise & make them watch 🙉👀. JA3."

The NBA star's sister, Teniya, dropped some encouragement in the comments to support her brother.

"🙉🤫," she wrote.

Teniya Morant reacts to brother, Ja Morant's IG post. Image via @jamorant

Teniya Morant announced her commitment to Mississippi Valley State on Instagram on Wednesday. The Houston girls basketball guard, who was also courted by Grambling State, averaged 11.7 points and 4.7 rebounds per game last season. She helped the Mustangs to the region quarterfinals where they fell 50-29 to Whitehaven.

"We will never play that bad again": Ja Morant vows after Memphis's dismal showing vs Oklahoma

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant made a bold promise following the team's collapse against the Oklahoma Thunder in Game 1. The Grizzles suffered a humiliating 131-80 loss to the Thunder at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

It was the fifth-largest defeat in NBA playoff history. However, this did not dampen Morant's spirit.

"We will never play that bad again," Morant said, when asked what he said to his teammates after Sunday's loss.

Morant shot 6-for-17 from the field in Sunday's loss to Oklahoma. He was also the only Grizzlies starter to score in double digits, with his 17 points tying with Marvin Bagley III for the most on the team. The Grizzles managed to make it to the playoff series after defeating the Dallas Mavericks in the play-in tournament to clinch the eighth spot.

With dismal showing against Oklahoma, many believe that Memphis' time in the series will be shortlived. However, the Grizzles still have time to redeem their image as they prepare for Game 2 on Tuesday.

