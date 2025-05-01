  • home icon
  Tennessee commit Nate Ament drops 2-word reaction to Acaden Lewis commitment to Villanova

Tennessee commit Nate Ament drops 2-word reaction to Acaden Lewis commitment to Villanova

By Alexander O'Reilly
Modified May 01, 2025 15:19 GMT
High School Basketball: McDonalds All American Jam Fest - Source: Imagn
Tennessee commit Nate Ament drops 2-word reaction to Acaden Lewis commitment to Villanova - Image Source: Imagn

Acaden Lewis, the No. 31-ranked recruit in the 2025 Class according to ESPN, announced his commitment to Villanova on Thursday. Lewis played high school basketball at Sidwell Friends School in Washington D.C. He entered the recruiting season as one of the top recruits in the nation and eventually decided to commit to Villanova with a post on Instagram with the caption:

"What yall know about that 2k16 soundtrack #committed #novanation."
His caption referenced the Villanova Wildcats' 2016 team, which won the NCAA Tournament. While the team had a lot of success in the 2010s, winning two national championships, the team has struggled lately.

The team has not qualified for March Madness since 2022, and as a result, changes have been made. Lewis is joining a Wildcats team with a new head coach, Kevin Willard.

Shortly after Acaden Lewis made his Instagram post, he got a lot of support from people around the college basketball world. One of the people who reacted is Tennessee commit Nate Ament. Ament is the No. 4-ranked recruit in the nation, according to ESPN. He left a short, two-word comment, wishing Lewis luck at Villanova:

"Congratulations brah"
Image via the comments of Acaden Lewis&#039; Instagram post.
Acaden Lewis speaks about why he chose the Villanova Wildcats

Acaden Lewis chose the Villanova Wildcats over offers from other top programs, including Kentucky, which he had previously committed to before reopening his recruitment on April 10. After announcing his commitment, he spoke with ESPN on Thursday.

"The staff I ultimately had the most trust in was Nova," Lewis said. "We built a relationship since my sophomore year, when I first transferred to Sidwell.
"Kevin Willard and his staff were among the first high-major coaches to recruit me at Maryland. I have built a great relationship with them and have immense trust that I will thrive and they will let me be me."
He added:

"I want to play, and I want the pressure on me and my teammates' shoulders to navigate and step up to a challenge. Nova is a historic program built on winning, and I want to be a part of the revival."

Acaden Lewis is joining a Villanova squad that will have a different look next season under Kevin Willard. Willard is an experienced head coach, having led Iona, Seton Hall, and Maryland. He made his deepest run in March Madness this past season, reaching the Sweet 16 with Maryland.

Alexander O'Reilly

Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.

His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.

Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.

Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances.

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
