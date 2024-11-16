Tennessee fans rally together to support Montana guard after tragic loss of his parents

Within days of witnessing the Montana Grizzlies' guard Money Williams pouring his career-high 30 points against their Volunteers, Tennessee fans have raised over $10,000 in donations to support the guard. The gesture comes after the fans learned about Williams' tragic journey.

The 6-foot-4 guard lost his father, Money Williams, in November 2023. On Oct. 12, Williams and his four siblings unexpectedly lost their mother, Latoya Bailey. Money Williams stepped away from the team and set up a GoFundMe campaign to help cover funeral expenses. He has also assumed the responsibility of providing stability for his siblings’ and their education.

After Montana's Nov. 11 games against the Volunteers, several Tennessee writers circulated his GoFundMe link across their socials and network. The gesture also allowed Williams to raise his goal from $75,000 to $100,000 as it saw $88,000 in donations at the time of the Tennessee fans' gesture.

As of Nov. 15, Money Williams has raised $105,410 and increased his goal to $150k. Nearly 1.4k people have donated so far, with the highest amount being $10,000 from an anonymous source.

"We've created this GoFundMe campaign to seek support as we navigate this challenging transition. Your contributions will help us: 1. Cover funeral expenses for our mother 2. Provide for our younger siblings' immediate needs 3. Ensure stability as we adjust to our new family dynamic 4. Support educational expenses for all siblings," Williams wrote in the GoFundMe post.

Money Williams' basketball journey with Montana Grizzlies

As a guard for the Oakland High School in California, Money Williams led the school to its first-ever state championship in 2023, averaging 17.4 points per game.

He came to the Montana Grizzlies as an unranked prospect, scoring 19 points on 44.4% shooting in his debut game. Williams played 12 games in his freshman season (6 starts) before an injury would limit his appearances. He was averaging nearly 18 points per game through the last four contests before the setback.

Money Williams touched double-digit scoring eight times last season, posting more than 20 twice. With that, the guard averaged 13.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists on 46.5% shooting, posting the second-best season by a freshman in program history.

