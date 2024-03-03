Tennessee vs Alabama injury report and predictions, March 2: Latest on Latrell Wrightsell Jr. and more

Tennessee (22-3, 12-3 SEC) will come up against Alabama (20-8, 12-3 SEC) in a crucial encounter on Saturday night. The game is crucial for both teams are as they currently tied atop the conference standings with identical records of 12-3 in the conference.

The Volunteers, riding a five-game winning streak, are looking to maintain their momentum after a 92-84 victory against No. 11 Auburn. Meanwhile, the Crimson Tide, with a 20-8 overall record, aims to rebound from a recent loss at Kentucky with a comeback win at Ole Miss.

The outcome of this matchup could have a significant impact on the race for the SEC title, with only three games remaining in the regular season. Let’s take a look at both teams' injury reports ahead of the matchup.

Alabama injury report

Latrell Wrightsell Jr.

Latrell Wrightsell has missed Alabama's last three games due to a head injury. He is a major doubt for the Saturday game against Tennesee going by Nate Oats' words.

“With the head injuries, you can't rush it," Oats said. "He's going through workouts. It's really day-to-day based on meetings with Clarke (Holter) our trainer (and) Dr. Bitner a doctor and neurologist.”

“They say he's doing really well and he's getting much better... when he can play they're going to let me know he can play. I don't have an answer yet on that, but hopefully, it's pretty quick."

Freshman forward Jarin Stevenson has been starting in place of Wrightsell in the last three games. Stevenson contributed eight points, three rebounds, and a pair of assists in the recent game against Ole Miss.

Tennessee injury report

Tennessee has no player on its injury report ahead of the encounter with Alabama. Without a doubt, this is a massive boost for the Volunteers as they hope to solidify their place at the top of the conference.

Who started the previous game for Alabama?

Alabama was up against Ole Miss in the last game on Thursday and the Crimson Tide came out victorious in the high-scoring game. The game ended in 103-88 in favor of Nate Oats' team.

In what was a superb road victory for the Crimson Tide, they had a starting lineup that included Grant Nelson, Jarin Stevenson, Mark Sears, Aaron Estrada and Rylan Griffin.

Who started the previous game for Tennessee?

Tennessee was up against Auburn in their last game on Thursday, February 29. The Volunteers won the keenly contested game with a 92-84 scoreline as they improved their conference standing.

The team’s starting lineup for the game included Jonas Aidoo, Dalton Knecht, Zakai Zeigler, Santiago Vescovi and Josiah-Jordan James.