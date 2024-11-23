  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • Tennessee vs. Baylor: Box score, stats and summary feat. Chaz Lanier (Nov. 22)

Tennessee vs. Baylor: Box score, stats and summary feat. Chaz Lanier (Nov. 22)

By Vincent Pensabene
Modified Nov 23, 2024 03:26 GMT
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel (Image Source: IMAGN)

The No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers are dominating over the No. 13 Baylor Bears with a 47-20 halftime lead in the Baha Mar Hoops - Bahamas Championship.

Guard Chaz Lanier is rolling for the Vols with 25 points thus far.

Here's a deeper dive into the box score and how the game unfolded.

TeamFirst HalfSecond HalfFinal Score
Tennessee47 47
Baylor 20 20
also-read-trending Trending

Tennessee Volunteers box score

PlayerPositionFGM-A3PM-AFTM-AOREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS
Felix OkparaF0-00-00-001000020
Igor Milicic JrF2-30-13-411211007
Zakai ZeglerG0-30-30-001830100
Chaz LanierG9-137-80-0131100025
Jahmai MashackG1-30-20-026100112
Cade PhillipsF 2-20-00-011001014
Jordan GaineyG 2-62-50-011001016
Darlinstone DubarG 1-31-30-002110113

Baylor Bears box score

PlayerPositionFGM-A3PM-AFTM-AOREBREBASTSTLBLKPFTOPTS
Josh OjanwunaF1-10-00-023000102
Norchad OmierF2-41-10-035100305
VJ EdgecombeG2-30-00-000010124
Jayden NunnG0-50-40-011000110
Jeremy RoachG2-60-10-011000104
Robert Wright IIIG 1-30-00-011100202
Jalen CelestineG 1-51-30-012000013
Langston LoveG 0-20-10-003000000

What could Alabama basketball's 2024-25 starting lineup look like? Find out here

Quick Links

Edited by Veer Badani
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी