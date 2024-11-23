Tennessee vs. Baylor: Box score, stats and summary feat. Chaz Lanier (Nov. 22)

The No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers are dominating over the No. 13 Baylor Bears with a 47-20 halftime lead in the Baha Mar Hoops - Bahamas Championship.
Guard Chaz Lanier is rolling for the Vols with 25 points thus far.
Here's a deeper dive into the box score and how the game unfolded.
|Team
|First Half
|Second Half
|Final Score
|Tennessee
|47
|
|47
|Baylor
|20
|
|20
Tennessee Volunteers box score
|Player
|Position
|FGM-A
|3PM-A
|FTM-A
|OREB
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|PTS
|Felix Okpara
|F
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Igor Milicic Jr
|F
|2-3
|0-1
|3-4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|Zakai Zegler
|G
|0-3
|0-3
|0-0
|0
|1
|8
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Chaz Lanier
|G
|9-13
|7-8
|0-0
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|25
|Jahmai Mashack
|G
|1-3
|0-2
|0-0
|2
|6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Cade Phillips
|F
|2-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Jordan Gainey
|G
|2-6
|2-5
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|6
|Darlinstone Dubar
|G
|1-3
|1-3
|0-0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
Baylor Bears box score
|Player
|Position
|FGM-A
|3PM-A
|FTM-A
|OREB
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|PF
|TO
|PTS
|Josh Ojanwuna
|F
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Norchad Omier
|F
|2-4
|1-1
|0-0
|3
|5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|5
|VJ Edgecombe
|G
|2-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|Jayden Nunn
|G
|0-5
|0-4
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Jeremy Roach
|G
|2-6
|0-1
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Robert Wright III
|G
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Jalen Celestine
|G
|1-5
|1-3
|0-0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Langston Love
|G
|0-2
|0-1
|0-0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
