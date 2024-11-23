Tennessee vs. Baylor: Box score, stats and summary feat. Chaz Lanier (Nov. 22)

The No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers are dominating over the No. 13 Baylor Bears with a 47-20 halftime lead in the Baha Mar Hoops - Bahamas Championship.

Guard Chaz Lanier is rolling for the Vols with 25 points thus far.

Here's a deeper dive into the box score and how the game unfolded.

Team First Half Second Half Final Score Tennessee 47 47 Baylor 20 20

Tennessee Volunteers box score

Player Position FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Felix Okpara F 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 0 Igor Milicic Jr F 2-3 0-1 3-4 1 1 2 1 1 0 0 7 Zakai Zegler G 0-3 0-3 0-0 0 1 8 3 0 1 0 0 Chaz Lanier G 9-13 7-8 0-0 1 3 1 1 0 0 0 25 Jahmai Mashack G 1-3 0-2 0-0 2 6 1 0 0 1 1 2 Cade Phillips F 2-2 0-0 0-0 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 4 Jordan Gainey G 2-6 2-5 0-0 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 6 Darlinstone Dubar G 1-3 1-3 0-0 0 2 1 1 0 1 1 3

Baylor Bears box score

Player Position FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB REB AST STL BLK PF TO PTS Josh Ojanwuna F 1-1 0-0 0-0 2 3 0 0 0 1 0 2 Norchad Omier F 2-4 1-1 0-0 3 5 1 0 0 3 0 5 VJ Edgecombe G 2-3 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 1 0 1 2 4 Jayden Nunn G 0-5 0-4 0-0 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 0 Jeremy Roach G 2-6 0-1 0-0 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 4 Robert Wright III G 1-3 0-0 0-0 1 1 1 0 0 2 0 2 Jalen Celestine G 1-5 1-3 0-0 1 2 0 0 0 0 1 3 Langston Love G 0-2 0-1 0-0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0

