Tennessee vs. Creighton Sweet 16 Prediction, Odds & Picks for March 29 - March Madness 2024

March Madness will continue on Thursday as the Sweet Sixteen kicks off, giving teams the opportunity to move within three wins of a national championship. The Midwest Region will not resume action until Friday, however, as the No. 2 seeded Tennessee Volunteers will take on the No. 3 seeded Creighton Bluejays.

The No. 6-ranked Volunteers will look to reach the Elite Eight for just the second time in program history and the first since 2010. The No. 11-ranked Bluejays are in search of their second consecutive trip to the Elite Eight and their third overall.

Tennessee will enter play with a 26-8 record, including a 14-4 record in conference play. They finished atop the regular season standings, however, they were eliminated from the SEC Tournament in their first game, falling in the quarterfinals. The Volunteers defeated the Saint Peter's Peacocks and the Texas Longhorns in the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

Meanwhile, Creighton is 25-9 and finished 14-6 in Big East play. They finished tied for second in the regular season standings, however, they were eliminated from the conference tournament in their first game, also falling in the quarterfinals. The Bluejays have defeated the Akron Zips and Oregon Ducks to reach the Sweet Sixteen.

Tennessee vs. Creighton game details

Matchup: Tennessee Volunteers vs. Creighton Bluejays

Date and Time: Friday, March 29th, 10:09 p.m. EST

Venue: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

Tennessee vs. Creighton betting odds and spread

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Tennessee Volunteers -2.5(-110) Over 143.5(-110) -142 Creighton Bluejays +2.5(-110) Under 143.5(-110) +118

Tennessee vs. Creighton key stats

The Tennessee Volunteers have averaged 79.1 points per game this season. They rank 51st out of 362 teams in the nation in points per game and 53rd in offensive rating. The Volunteers have allowed 67.0 ppg, ranking 48th in scoring defense and tenth in defensive rating.

Tennessee is led by Rick Barnes, who is in his ninth season leading the program to a 201-100 record. Barnes spent the previous 17 seasons leading the Texas Longhorns to a 402-180 record preceded by a four-year stint leading the Clemson Tigers to a 74-48 record. He previously led the Providence Friars to a 108-76 record over six seasons and the George Mason Patriots to a 20-10 record in one season.

The Creighton Bluejays, meanwhile, have averaged 80.6 ppg, ranking 31st in the nation in scoring offense and 18th in offensive rating. The Bluejays have allowed 69.5 ppg, ranking 100th in scoring defense and 91st in defensive rating.

Creighton is led by Greg McDermott, who is in his 14th season, leading the program to a 325-159 record. He previously led the Iowa State Cyclones to a 59-68 record over four seasons preceded by a five-year stint leading the Northern Iowa Panthers to a 90-63 record in five seasons.

Tennessee vs. Creighton betting prediction

The Tennessee Volunteers and Creighton Bluejays have both played at an elite level all season. While this should be a tightly contested throughout, look for the Volunteers to get stops late as they pull away and reach the Elite Eight for just the second time in program history.

Pick: Tennessee Volunteers -2.5 (-110)