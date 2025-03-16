  • home icon
  • Tennessee vs. Florida: Box score, stats, game summary and more ft. Walter Clayton Jr.

By Joe Cox
Modified Mar 16, 2025 19:30 GMT
Walter Clayton Jr. helped Todd Golden and Florida win the SEC Tournament Championship. (Photo Credits: IMAGN)
The No. 4 Florida Gators won their first SEC Tournament title since 2014 by outlasting No. 8 Tennessee, 86-77. Florida (30-4) almost certainly locked up a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament with a win and coach Todd Golden has his first SEC Tournament title. Tennessee (27-7) might well have missed a No. 1 seed even with a win, but a loss likely seals the Vols as a No. 2 seed.

Tennessee vs. Florida Box Score

Tennessee

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMIN
C. Lanier1111102523
Z. Zeigler2358305037
I. Milicic Jr.411000318
J. Mashack163101525
F. Okpara651131433
B. Boswell00000014
D. Dubar50001019
J. Gainey2421100032
C. Phillips310010217
Florida

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMIN
W. Clayton Jr.2252102436
W. Richard1723201232
R. Chinyelu440111318
A. Martin1041100427
A. Condon1391101428
M. Handlogten021000116
U. Klavzar00000136
T. Haugh1161001218
D. Aberdeen912000220
Tennessee vs. Florida Game Summary

Tennessee made 3-point shots on its first two possessions, but after Florida claimed an 8-6 lead on a Will Richard 3-pointer with 16:44 left in the first half, the Vols never led again. Florida pushed the lead out to 12 in the half and claimed a 39-30 halftime edge, aided by a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Denzel Aberdeen.

Tennessee fought to keep the game competitive, with Florida's lead peaking at 14 points. But the Vols pulled within 60-55 on a pair of Jordan Gainey free throws with 8:56 left in the game. UT couldn't get closer.

Florida was led by Walter Clayton Jr's 22 points, including four 3-pointers. Clayton also grabbed five rebounds. Will Richard added 17 points, including three 3-pointers of his own. Alex Condon chipped in 13 points and nine boards and Thomas Haugh added 11 more points off the bench and Alijah Martin scored 10.

Jordan Gainey had 24 points off the bench for Tennessee. The Vols also benefitted from 23 points, eight assists and five rebounds from point guard Zakai Ziegler. Tennessee also got 11 points from Chaz Lanier. Lanier and Vol starter Jahmai Mashack both fouled out.

Again, Florida, ranked No. 4 nationally heading into the SEC Tournament, likely clinched a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Tennessee is probably locked in as a No. 2 seed. The SEC figures to have two No. 1 and two No. 2 seed when the brackets are announced later this afternoon.

