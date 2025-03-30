Tennessee vs. Houston: Box score, stats, game summary and more ft. LJ Cryer

Two of the top defensive teams in college basketball met Midwest Regional final. Top-seeded Houston took a big lead early and held on late to best No. 2 seed Tennessee in a 69-50 win. The Cougars now advance to the Final Four and will face fellow No. 1 seed Duke on Saturday.

Tennessee vs. Houston Box Score

Tennessee

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF F. Okpara 4 9 1 0 2 0 2 I. Milicic Jr. 2 5 1 0 0 2 0 Z. Zeigler 5 1 5 0 0 4 1 C. Lanier 17 7 1 0 0 1 2 J. Mashack 4 5 1 2 0 2 3 C. Phillips 0 3 0 0 0 0 1 C. Duncan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 G. Paull 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 B. Boswell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 J. Gainey 17 3 2 1 0 0 0 G. Hurst 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 D. Dubar 1 1 1 0 0 0 0

Houston

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF J. Tugler 6 9 2 0 0 0 1 J. Roberts 9 2 1 2 1 0 4 M. Uzan 6 3 3 1 0 1 2 E. Sharp 16 2 1 1 0 0 4 LJ Cryer 17 7 4 1 0 0 2 J. Francis 4 8 0 1 2 1 1 C. Lath 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 T. Arcenaux 8 2 0 0 0 0 0 K. Jefferson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 M. Miller 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 M. Wilson 3 7 4 1 1 1 2

Tennessee vs. Houston Game Summary

Tennessee was ice cold in the game's opening half. Houston scored the first four points and grabbed a quick 9-2 lead. The Cougars pushed their advantage to 17-4 on an Emmanuel Sharp jumper with 11:10 to play in the half.

As Tennessee continued to struggle, Houston poured on its advantage. The Cougars took a 22-6 lead on a Terrance Arcenaux 3-pointer with 8:25 left in the half.

Houston stretched the lead to 29-8 on an LJ Cryer jumper with 4:00 left in the first half before Tennessee finally reached double figures. The Vols trailed 34-15 at halftime.

While Tennessee's offense did warm up in the second half, Houston had built too much of a lead to overcome. The Vols trimmed the lead to 50-40 on a Darlinstone Dubar free throw with 5:42 to play. But after Dubar missed the second free throw, Emanuel Sharp answered with a 3-pointer and Houston never looked back.

The Cougars were led by 17 points and seven rebounds from LJ Cryer. Emanuel Sharp added 16 points, including 4-for-10 3-point shooting.

Tennessee was paced by Jordan Gainey, who had 17 points off the bench. Chaz Lanier also tallied 17 points, but shot just 4-for-18 for the game.

Houston made 9-for-25 3-point attempts (36%) while outrebounding UT 42-35. That enabled the Cougars to outlast UT despite shooting just four free throws. The Vols shot 29% overall, including 5-for-29 (17%) from 3-point range.

The Cougars have reached the seventh Final Four in program history. The Cougars made that level under Kelvin Sampson in 2021.

