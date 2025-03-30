Tennessee vs. Houston: Box score, stats, game summary and more ft. LJ Cryer

Two of the top defensive teams in college basketball met Midwest Regional final. Top-seeded Houston took a big lead early and held on late to best No. 2 seed Tennessee in a 69-50 win. The Cougars now advance to the Final Four and will face fellow No. 1 seed Duke on Saturday.
Tennessee was ice cold in the game's opening half. Houston scored the first four points and grabbed a quick 9-2 lead. The Cougars pushed their advantage to 17-4 on an Emmanuel Sharp jumper with 11:10 to play in the half.
As Tennessee continued to struggle, Houston poured on its advantage. The Cougars took a 22-6 lead on a Terrance Arcenaux 3-pointer with 8:25 left in the half.
Houston stretched the lead to 29-8 on an LJ Cryer jumper with 4:00 left in the first half before Tennessee finally reached double figures. The Vols trailed 34-15 at halftime.
While Tennessee's offense did warm up in the second half, Houston had built too much of a lead to overcome. The Vols trimmed the lead to 50-40 on a Darlinstone Dubar free throw with 5:42 to play. But after Dubar missed the second free throw, Emanuel Sharp answered with a 3-pointer and Houston never looked back.
The Cougars were led by 17 points and seven rebounds from LJ Cryer. Emanuel Sharp added 16 points, including 4-for-10 3-point shooting.
Tennessee was paced by Jordan Gainey, who had 17 points off the bench. Chaz Lanier also tallied 17 points, but shot just 4-for-18 for the game.
Houston made 9-for-25 3-point attempts (36%) while outrebounding UT 42-35. That enabled the Cougars to outlast UT despite shooting just four free throws. The Vols shot 29% overall, including 5-for-29 (17%) from 3-point range.
The Cougars have reached the seventh Final Four in program history. The Cougars made that level under Kelvin Sampson in 2021.
