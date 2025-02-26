  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • Tennessee vs. LSU: Player Stats and Box Score for February 25, 2025 2024-25 College Basketball Season

Tennessee vs. LSU: Player Stats and Box Score for February 25, 2025 2024-25 College Basketball Season

By Joe Cox
Modified Feb 26, 2025 05:01 GMT
Zakai Ziegler had a big game and kept Rick Barnes
Zakai Ziegler had a big game and kept Rick Barnes's Vols rolling in the SEC. (Photo Credits: IMAGN)

No. 5 Tennessee ground out a slugfest victory at LSU in an effort to improve post-season seeding. The Vols (23-5, 10-5 in the SEC) moved within a game and a half of third-place Florida with the 65-59 victory over LSU. The Tigers (14-14, 3-12 in the SEC) remain next-to-worst in the league, leading only South Carolina.

Ad

Tennessee vs. LSU Player Stats and Box Score

Tennessee

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMIN
C. Lanier1490001336
Z. Zeigler1703204235
I. Milicic Jr.473101127
J. Mashack981100436
F. Okpara1570022228
B. Boswell01000014
D. Dubar01100105
J. Gainey521202217
C. Phillips120000212
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

LSU

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMIN
V. Miller1730100427
C. Givens III830103129
D. Bailey522300136
C. Carter1212002235
D. Collins930122421
J. Sears211201315
M. Williams III200101014
R. Miller III493021419
C. Chest00000004
Ad

Tennessee vs. LSU Game Summary

Tennessee led for almost the entire game. The Vols took a 10-8 lead on a Jordan Gainey 3-pointer with 13:19 left in the first half and would not trail again. The Vols stretched a first-half lead as far as eight points, but went to the locker room at halftime with just a 26-23 lead.

Tennessee scored the first two baskets of the second half on an Igor Milicic Jr. layup and a Chaz Lanier 3-pointer. LSU never pulled closer than five points after that. The Vols extended their lead to double digits on a pair of Jahmai Mashack free throws with 6:15 to play. LSU pulled to within 63-56 on a Curtis Givens III 3-pointer and pulled within five on a Miller free throw, but time ran out.

Ad

Tennessee was led by Zakai Ziegler with 17 points. Felix Okpara added 15 points by connected on all six shots from the floor and three free throws while grabbing seven rebounds. Chaz Lanier added 14 points and nine boards, including three 3-pointers.

Vyctorius Miller led LSU with 17 points, including his own trio of 3-point bombs. Cam Carter added 12 points.

Tennessee will host No. 6 Alabama on Saturday. The Tide are second in the SEC and come off a big win over Mississippi State. LSU will travel to Mississippi State, ranked No. 24, on Saturday.

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Quick Links

Edited by Joe Cox
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी