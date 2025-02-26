Tennessee vs. LSU: Player Stats and Box Score for February 25, 2025 2024-25 College Basketball Season

No. 5 Tennessee ground out a slugfest victory at LSU in an effort to improve post-season seeding. The Vols (23-5, 10-5 in the SEC) moved within a game and a half of third-place Florida with the 65-59 victory over LSU. The Tigers (14-14, 3-12 in the SEC) remain next-to-worst in the league, leading only South Carolina.

Tennessee vs. LSU Player Stats and Box Score

Tennessee

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN C. Lanier 14 9 0 0 0 1 3 36 Z. Zeigler 17 0 3 2 0 4 2 35 I. Milicic Jr. 4 7 3 1 0 1 1 27 J. Mashack 9 8 1 1 0 0 4 36 F. Okpara 15 7 0 0 2 2 2 28 B. Boswell 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 4 D. Dubar 0 1 1 0 0 1 0 5 J. Gainey 5 2 1 2 0 2 2 17 C. Phillips 1 2 0 0 0 0 2 12

LSU

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN V. Miller 17 3 0 1 0 0 4 27 C. Givens III 8 3 0 1 0 3 1 29 D. Bailey 5 2 2 3 0 0 1 36 C. Carter 12 1 2 0 0 2 2 35 D. Collins 9 3 0 1 2 2 4 21 J. Sears 2 1 1 2 0 1 3 15 M. Williams III 2 0 0 1 0 1 0 14 R. Miller III 4 9 3 0 2 1 4 19 C. Chest 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4

Tennessee vs. LSU Game Summary

Tennessee led for almost the entire game. The Vols took a 10-8 lead on a Jordan Gainey 3-pointer with 13:19 left in the first half and would not trail again. The Vols stretched a first-half lead as far as eight points, but went to the locker room at halftime with just a 26-23 lead.

Tennessee scored the first two baskets of the second half on an Igor Milicic Jr. layup and a Chaz Lanier 3-pointer. LSU never pulled closer than five points after that. The Vols extended their lead to double digits on a pair of Jahmai Mashack free throws with 6:15 to play. LSU pulled to within 63-56 on a Curtis Givens III 3-pointer and pulled within five on a Miller free throw, but time ran out.

Tennessee was led by Zakai Ziegler with 17 points. Felix Okpara added 15 points by connected on all six shots from the floor and three free throws while grabbing seven rebounds. Chaz Lanier added 14 points and nine boards, including three 3-pointers.

Vyctorius Miller led LSU with 17 points, including his own trio of 3-point bombs. Cam Carter added 12 points.

Tennessee will host No. 6 Alabama on Saturday. The Tide are second in the SEC and come off a big win over Mississippi State. LSU will travel to Mississippi State, ranked No. 24, on Saturday.

