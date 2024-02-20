Tennessee vs. Missouri Predictions, Odds and Picks - Feb. 20 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The No.5 - ranked Tennessee Volunteers will visit the Missouri Tigers on Tuesday, February 20th, in a conference matchup that marks the 13th game of SEC play for both teams. The 19-6 Volunteers enter the matchup riding a two-game winning streak and have won four of their past five games. Meanwhile, the 8-17 Tigers are riding a 12-game losing streak and remain winless in conference play.

Tennessee vs. Missouri game details

Matchup: Tennessee Volunteers at Missouri Tigers

Date and Time: Tuesday, February 20th, 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Missouri

Tennessee vs. Missouri betting odds and spread

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Tennessee Volunteers -12.5(-110) Over 146.5(-110) -950 Missouri Tigers +12.5(-110) Under 146.5(-110) +610

Tennessee vs. Missouri key stats

The Tennessee Volunteers have averaged 80.4 points per game through their first 25 games. They rank 41st out of 362 teams in the nation in points per game and 39th in offensive rating. The Volunteers have allowed 67.2 ppg, ranking 58th in scoring defense and 18th in defensive rating.

Tennessee is led by Rick Barnes, who is in his ninth season leading the program to a 194-98 record. Barnes spent the previous 17 seasons leading the Texas Longhorns to a 402-180 record preceded by a four-year stint leading the Clemson Tigers to a 74-48 record. He previously led the Providence Friars to a 108-76 record over six seasons and the George Mason Patriots to a 20-10 record in one season.

The Missouri Tigers, meanwhile, have averaged 72.2 ppg, ranking 234th in the nation in scoring offense and 200th in offensive rating. The Tigers have allowed 74.5 ppg, ranking 259th in scoring defense and 309th in defensive rating.

Missouri is led by Dennis Gates, who is in his second season leading the program. They have compiled a 33-27 record during his tenure. He previously led the Cleveland State Vikings for three seasons, compiling a 50-40 record.

Tennessee vs. Missouri betting prediction

The Tennessee Volunteers have been among the best teams in the nation on both sides of the ball and are currently vying for a No.1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Meanwhile, the Missouri Tigers have struggled on both sides of the ball and have not won a game in nearly two months as they have dropped their past 12 and remain winless in SEC play.

The Volunteers should take advantage of a struggling opponent despite playing on the road. Look for Tennessee to defeat Missouri by at least 13 points.

Pick: Tennessee Volunteers -12.5 (-110)