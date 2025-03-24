Tennessee vs. Ohio State women's basketball box score, stats, game summary and more ft. Talaysia Cooper

No. 5 seed Tennessee pulled off a road victory over No. 4 seed Ohio State 82-67 to advance to the NCAA Sweet 16. The Lady Vols will advance to Birmingham for regional play, where they will face the winner of Texas and Illinois. The Lady Vols used 15 steals to craft an impressive victory.

Tennessee vs. Ohio State Box Score

Tennessee

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF J. Hollingshead 4 4 0 0 1 0 1 R. Whitehorn 14 5 3 3 1 1 3 S. Spencer 10 2 6 2 0 2 2 T. Darby 9 1 0 0 0 1 0 J. Spear 7 5 1 1 1 3 2 A. Latham 2 4 1 1 1 0 3 Z. Spearman 17 5 1 0 1 0 3 K. Boyd 0 0 0 0 0 1 4 A. Strickland 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 T. Cooper 19 8 5 7 1 6 2 S. Puckett 0 0 0 1 0 0 1

Ohio State

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF T. Thierry 8 6 3 2 1 2 1 A. Petty 8 6 1 0 0 0 3 C. McMahon 17 5 1 0 0 4 4 J. Cambridge 19 5 3 0 0 8 4 C. Gray 2 1 0 1 0 1 2 E. Walker 0 4 1 2 1 2 0 E. Lemmila 3 1 1 0 2 0 0 A. Watson 3 0 0 0 0 1 0 K. Cambridge 4 1 0 2 0 0 1 M. Greene 3 0 0 1 0 4 2

Tennessee vs. Ohio State Game Summary

Ohio State jumped out to an early 16-5 lead, pushing that lead out on the strength of a Jaloni Cambridge layup with 3:49 remaining in the first quarter. But Tennesee fought back, closing the lead to 21-17 at the end of the first quarter.

Tennessee took a 27-25 lead on a Zee Spearman tip-in with 6:00 left in the first half. The Vols took a 40-35 advantage at halftime.

Tennessee opened up a 51-37 lead early in the third quarter, thanks to a Jewel Spear 3-pointer. Then Ohio State dropped an impressive rally, tying the game at 56 on a Cotie McMahon 3-pointer with 3:21 left in the quarter. Tennessee opened up a 66-59 lead again by the end of the quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Tennessee pulled away. Ohio State scored just eight points in the fourth quarter and accordingly, the UT lead continued to climb until the Vols claimed the victory.

Tennessee was led by 19 points from Talaysia Cooper, who also had eight rebounds, five assists and seven steals. Zee Spearman added 17 points and five rebounds. Ruby Whitehorn chipped in 14 points and five boards and Samara Spencer tallied 10 points and six assists.

Ohio State was led by Jaloni Cambridge who had 19 points and five boards, but committed eight turnovers. Cotie McMahon added 17 points and five rebounds. Ohio State committed 23 turnovers and allowed 14 Tennessee offensive rebounds. These negated the fact that the Buckeyes shot a better percentage overall, from 3-point range, and from the foul line.

Tennessee will face the winner of No. 1 Texas and No. 8 Illinois in the Sweet 16 in Birmingham on Saturday.

