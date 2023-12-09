Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark keeps hitting new heights in college basketball. The 21-year-old hit an iconic 3-pointer in Iowa's 67-58 win against Iowa State on Wednesday to cross the 3,000-point mark.

Clark became just the 15th female player to cross the 3,000-point mark, with former Washington star, Kelsey Plum's 3,527 within touching distance. The overall NCAA record (3,667) held by LSU legend Pete Maravich is also in Clark's sights.

Clark is the only player across Division I men's or women's basketball to record 3,000+ points, 750+ assists and 750+ rebounds.

Tennis star Coco Gauff, who recently won the US Open, was in awe of the Iowa star's achievement and hailed the milestone on Instagram.

"UNREAL," Gauff posted on her Instagram stories.

Coco Gauff paid tribute to Caitlin Clark on Instagram

ESPN analyst gives Caitlin Clark her flowers

Women's Basketball Hall of Famer, Rebecca Lobo, who now works as an analyst for ESPN, lamented that the network does not hold the rights for Big Ten games and will be unable to document Clark's march to history.

“I anticipate it being something that a lot of people focus on,” Lobo said. “And certainly at ESPN, we will. That’s something the "SportsCenter" piece of ESPN has done a really good job of understanding, the importance of Caitlin Clark to the sport.”

Lobo was full of praise for the popular point guard and her place in college basketball history.

“I think (Iowa State) coach (Bill) Fennelly said it perfectly the other day when he said she belongs on the Mount Rushmore of women’s basketball," Lobo said. “And it's not just her ability to score and get her teammates involved, it’s the flair with which she does it. It’s different, I think, than we've seen from most other great players. The logo 3s, the transition passes are … unique from what we’ve seen from other big-time scorers."

In a news conference after the game, Caitlin Clark was laidback about the achievement.

“I was like, ‘Oh, OK,’” Clark said. “But yeah, it’s cool, especially to be able to do it here (in nearby Ames) and to have a lot of family in attendance. It was kind of the same when I broke the Iowa scoring record, you keep playing. You don’t celebrate it at a timeout. We don’t stop the game. That’s not what it’s about.”