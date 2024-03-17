Terrence Shannon Jr. stats: Illinois guard breaks Big Ten tournament record vs Nebraska

The Big Ten Conference Tournament has been full of twists and turns, with senior guard Terrence Shannon Jr. of the Illinois Fighting Illini making history. He recorded 40 points in a 98-87 victory in the semifinal against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the Big Ten Tournament to break the tournament record.

With a corner three late in the second half, Terrence Shannon Jr broke Northwestern's Michael Thompson's record set in 2011 for most points scored in a Big Ten Tournament game as the Fighting Illini inched closer to the championship game.

Expand Tweet

Terrence Shannon Jr. was not the only player to dominate in the tournament, but his performance was noteworthy.

Also Read: Why was Terrence Shannon Jr. suspended? Illinois guard lands in deep trouble over rape charges

How far will Terrence Shannon Jr. and the Illinois Fighting Illini go in the NCAA Tournament?

While it's not official, the Illinois Fighting Illini are going to make the NCAA Tournament whether they win the Big Ten Conference Tournament or not.

They have a great program that's one of the best in the country. Illinois is an offensive juggernaut, ranking 16th in college basketball with 83.7 points per game. They are also doing well in terms of not only depending on Shannon Jr to score the basketball.

The team has four players averaging double figures, with Terrence Shannon Jr (21.9), Marcus Domask (15.7), Coleman Hawkins (12.7) and Quincy Gurrier (10.1).

The program also rebounds at an incredible clip with 41.4 total rebounds per game. DraftKings Sportsbook has placed the team in 13th place in the betting odds to win the national championship, with +3500 odds.

The program should be able to survive the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament and get to the Sweet Sixteen. While it will all change on Selection Sunday when we see how the bracket lies, things are going to be intriguing. A first weekend loss would be embarrassing for the program, though, considering all their talent.

Also Read: Is Terrence Shannon Jr. returning to Illinois? The Illini wingman's decision explored