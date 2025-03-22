"Terrible crossover": LSU's Flau'jae Johnson hilariously snaps back at Coach Money's practice story

LSU basketball legend Seimone Augustus, also known as 'Coach Money,' had a playful exchange with star guard Flau’jae Johnson in a recent clip. The former returned to her alma mater as an assistant coach last year, and she has built a strong relationship with the players, often sharing fun moments.

During a live show on WAFB 9 posted on X on Friday, Johnson claimed to admire Augustus' crossover move and wished she had the same skill.

Augustus playfully responded, “She does wish.”

She then recalled a moment during practice when she outmaneuvered Johnson with a crossover.

"You remember that day I crossed you over at the practice facility?" Augustus said. I was just kind of playing with the ball a little bit, and when you reach, I teach. So I taught her a lesson about playing with me. She got mad."

Johnson quickly fired back, calling it a "terrible crossover."

Despite the playful exchange, Augustus emphasized that the moment strengthened their bond.

"That’s something we connected over. As a player, she wants to improve, and ball-handling is an area she’s working on. Who better to help than someone who knows how to do it?" Augustus added.

Augustus led LSU to three consecutive Final Fours and won the Naismith College Player of the Year twice in 2005 and 2006. She played for LSU from 2002 to 2006 before being selected as the first overall pick by the Minnesota Lynx in the WNBA draft. She won four WNBA titles with the Lynx and was named the finals MVP in 2011.

She joined LSU’s coaching staff in 2024 where she has since earned the nickname “Coach Money.” With such a portfolio, her experience will come in handy for Johnson and the others as March Madness begins.

Is Flau'jae Johnson fit and ready for the NCAA Tournament?

Flau'jae Johnson has been dealing with shin splints, an injury that saw her miss the regular season finale and two games in the SEC Tournament.

However, coach Kim Mulkey confirmed that Johnson is now healthy and ready to compete in March Madness.

“She’s healthy - I don’t know why they wear those (protective) boots, but I think they got used to it. Flau'jae is ready to go," Mulkey said.

LSU will take on No. 14 seed San Diego State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.

