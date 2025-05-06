“Terrible list”, “This seems accurate”: College hoops fans divided as NCAA analyst releases way-too-early top 25 list feat. Purdue, UConn and more

Jeff Borzello shared his take on which teams are going to dominate men's college basketball in the upcoming season, and fans had mixed feelings. The ESPN insider shared the fourth version of his "Way-Too-Early Top 25" list on X on Tuesday.

Purdue took the top spot, followed by Dan Hurley's UConn Huskies and Rick Pitino's St. John's squad. The list was rounded out with North Carolina in the No. 25 spot.

College hoops fans shared their opinions on Borzello's rankings in the replies. Some praised his insight.

"This seems accurate."

A Louisville fan says Borzello's rankings are accurate

"Ball knower"

An X user hypes up Borzello for his basketball knowledge

Others were unsatisfied with Borzello's list.

"Terrible list."

A reply calls Borzello's rankings terrible

"Laughed"

An X user says they laughed at Borzello's list

"That's a joke."

An X user calls Borzello's preseason rankings a joke

Some replies pointed out teams that they believe Borzello is underestimating.

"Illinois should be top 10."

An X user says Illinois should be ranked top 10

"UK is much higher."

A reply says Kentucky should be ranked higher

"You are sleeping on OU."

An X user argues that Borzello is underestimating Oklahoma

NCAA analyst reacts to Jeff Borzello's list

Rob Dauster also gave his two cents about Borzello's rankings. The Field of 68 analyst replied to Borzello's post on X, recounting what someone, possibly Borzello himself, had told him about UConn and St. John's.

"'Rob, you are such a UConn homer b*tch for saying they could be better than St. John's,'" Dauster's reply read.

Dauster is a UConn fan who has confidence that his team can outperform St. John's despite shortcomings this past season. The Huskies entered the 2024-25 season as back-to-back national champions but were unable to replicate that same level of success. Hurley's squad was a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament and lost in the second round.

UConn dropped both Big East matchups against St. John's this season. Pitino's Red Storm went on to win the conference regular season and tournament titles and received a No. 2 seed in March Madness. Although St. John's was upset in the Round of 32, the Red Storm had a more successful season that UConn.

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-Arkansas at St. Johns - Source: Imagn

Dauster believes that UConn can outperform St. John's this coming season, and Borzello agrees with him in his most recent rankings. Borzello points to Alex Karaban's decision to return for his senior season and the addition of Georgia transfer Silas Demary Jr. and five-star recruit Braylon Mullins as reasons why the Huskies can get back on track this season.

