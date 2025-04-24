Tessa Johnson back in the gym as South Carolina star prepares for USA 3x3 basketball

A couple of weeks after the conclusion of the 2024-25 season, South Carolina sophomore Tessa Johnson is already back in the gym, getting ready for action. Her focus is on the upcoming FIBA 3x3 World Cup, which is set to hold in June 2025.

South Carolina’s assistant coach Khadijah Sessions posted a clip of a gym session with Johnson.

“USA 3X3 preparation!!! BIG TESSA !🐔🐔🐔🐔😤. Ps the words fit for what’s coming,” Sessions wrote in the caption of the video on her Instagram page.

The United States secured their third title in the FIBA 3x3 Women’s World Cup back in 2023, defeating France 16-12 in the final, with Cierra Burdick and Hailey Van Lith scoring seven points each in the game.

Johnson will hope to follow suit after a season with South Carolina, where she did not start any game for the Gamecocks in their run to the national championship game. However, she was an important team player, appearing 37 times, averaging 21.2 minutes and 8.4 points per game.

It was an improvement from her freshman year when she played 35 times, starting two games. She averaged 6.6 points that season and 17.8 minutes per game.

The biggest highlight of her college career came during her freshman year when she scored a career-high 19 points in the 2024 national championship game against Iowa, the most by anyone on the team that night.

Johnson was a four-star recruit from St. Michael-Albertville High School in 2023, choosing the Gamecocks over programs like Minnesota and Baylor.

Tessa Johnson delivers rallying cry after national championship game loss

The Gamecocks were looking to win back-to-back NCAA titles but fell short in their bid. Johnson played 22 minutes and scored 10 points in the 82-59 defeat to UConn in the national title game on April 6.

However, she refused to dwell on the loss, issuing a rallying cry via a post on her Instagram account about two weeks after the game.

“Tournament Tessa looked a little bit different this time. After last year, we came home celebrating, after an amazing and historic season,” Tessa Johnson wrote.

“This year we were #OnAQuest for a back to back championship, but we came up short...No time to sit around and reflect on the past, I’m already working on next year!.”

Johnson has been a big part of South Carolina’s depth, but is expected to play a bigger role next season, following some key departures in the team.

