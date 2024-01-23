Tessa Johnson injury: What happened to the South Carolina WBB guard during game vs Texas A&M?

South Carolina freshman guard Tessa Johnson suffered an injury to her left ankle during the Gamecocks' 99-64 win over the Texas A&M Aggies on Sunday. Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley described the situation as a "lower-leg injury". He added that the player was being evaluated after the game to make sure she was "able to rock and roll".

Tess only played four minutes during the game before being taken out due to her injury. She recorded one assist during her short time on the court.

MiLaysia Fulwiley was the top scorer for the Gamecocks with 21 points, three assists, and one rebound. Chloe Kitts and Te-Hina Paopao led South Carolina in assists with five each.

With the win, the Gamecocks move to 18-0 and retain the top position in the AP Poll for the 11th straight week. They have a 5-0 SEC record and are one game above the LSU Lady Tigers, who hold the second spot in the conference.

Dawn Staley heaped praises on Tessa Johnson's development

Tessa Johnson scored the first three-pointer of her career during a victory over the Kentucky Wildcats 98-36 on January 15. Johnson played 24 minutes during the game scoring 11 points and recording two rebounds.

Dawn Staley praised her development after the game, stating:

“I thought the last couple of games she’s been very, very aggressive, maybe not efficient, but good shots. They were good shots that didn’t go in, and we just need to continue her progression of being aggressive. I think she’s doing some great things defensively. I think she’s deceptive when it comes to that side of the basketball. But she’s really, really impactful. She’s turning out to be a really nice player for us, really maturing in a nice way.”

Johnson is one of three standout freshmen on the South Carolina roster, alongside MiLaysia Fulwiley and Sahnya Jah.