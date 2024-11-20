“Tessa, what’s your status for tomorrow?”: South Carolina HC Dawn Staley hilariously shouts in the middle of the interview

South Carolina guard Tessa Johnson missed the last two games, and coach Dawn Staley gave an update on her status for Wednesday's tip-off against Clemson on Wednesday. The sophomore sustained an ankle injury against NC State on Nov. 10 and was on the sidelines for the home opener against Coppin State and Sunday's tip-off against East Carolina.

Ahead of the Tigers games, coach Dawn Staley was asked about Tessa Johnson while speaking to the media during practice. Immediately, the coach turned to Johnson, who was on the court, and asked:

“Tessa, what’s your status for tomorrow?”

“I’m playing,” came the quick reply.

In the season opener against Michigan, Tessa Johnson scored 15 points and two rebounds. The guard was one of the important pieces in South Carolina's run to the undefeated national championship win last season. She represented the future of the Gamecocks with MiLaysia Fulwiley, averaging 6.6 points and 1.7 rebounds in 17.8 minutes.

Recounting her first year with South Carolina in an interview with SLAM in June, Johnson said:

“I’m a beginner, I’m not as comfortable on the court, I haven’t played with them before, so just trust the process, trust my coaches, and trust myself out there.

"Because, at the end of the day, like I’ve worked, I don’t know how long, I don’t know how many years, but I’ve worked for it, and just to trust myself out there, and have confidence out there.”

Tessa Johnson also spoke on the areas where she needed to improve, saying:

“Yes, I need to work on all my physical stuff and just my skills and fundamentals, but I think basketball is a very mental game. Me being able to overcome all my mistakes and just having a growth mindset and being able to listen to whoever’s trying to help me. I think that’s what I need to get better at.”

Tessa Johnson once named coach Dawn Staley as her role model

Tessa Johnson was a four-star recruit of the 2023 Class, and chose South Carolina over Minnesota and Baylor. During the ESPN Women's Summit in May, the guard praised coach Dawn Staley and gave her a special honor.

"She's always talking about character, and building your character, and having a solid foundation, and just seeing her and how she inspires me, and how she, like she's a role model to me," Johnson said. "So just her being her that's the biggest lesson I get."

Tessa Johnson will join the South Carolina Gamecocks for the 5 pm tipoff against Clemson on Wednesday.

