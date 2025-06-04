"Texas allergies, if you guys know": Ex-Miami star Haley Cavinder gets real on her allergies while living with her fiancé Jake Ferguson

Haley Cavinder is embracing a new chapter in her life after moving to Texas to live with her fiancé, Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson, but not without facing a few unexpected challenges, like the notorious Texas allergies.

The former Miami Hurricanes basketball star shared a candid update in a Tuesday video posted on the Cavinder Twins' joint TikTok, offering fans a glimpse into her new routine and how she is adjusting.

“I just got engaged to my fiancé, and he lives here,” Haley said. “My twin and I lived together for 24 years of our life, so this is a new and huge thing for us. But we’re adjusting.”

The couple’s relationship became public in 2023 and reached another milestone earlier this year when Ferguson proposed. The NFL star popped the question in romantic fashion, and Cavinder shared the moment with fans across her socials, receiving an outpouring of support.

Now living together in Texas, Haley is trying to maintain structure, even with the change in scenery and environment. She walked fans through a typical morning, which includes gym sessions and her go-to “two hot” fitness program.

“Also, my voice is raspy… Texas allergies, if you guys know, you know,” she admitted.

As she settles into her new home and future with Ferguson, Haley is inviting fans along for the journey, promising more behind-the-scenes glimpses into their routines.

“I want to start showing you guys our routines from different states, so stay tuned,” she added.

While the move marks a major transition for Haley, it also represents the first time the Cavinder twins have lived apart. Known for doing everything side-by-side from Fresno State to Miami and into the NIL spotlight, this adjustment has been emotional. Still, both sisters seem committed to growing individually while staying connected professionally through their shared platforms.

Haley Cavinder and Jake Ferguson wedding planning already underway

Haley Cavinder has started planning her wedding with Ferguson. The former Miami basketball star has dropped updates on social media about her bridal journey.

After getting engaged earlier this year and moving to Texas to live with Ferguson, Cavinder is already preparing for her big day, and her sister Hanna is playing a major role in the planning.

