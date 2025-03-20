"Texas should be ashamed": Fans react to Xavier's March Madness resilience to pull off epic comeback vs Longhorns

Xavier Musketeers pulled off a comeback win against the Texas Longhorns to advance from the March Madness First Four on Wednesday night. They'll next play No. 6 seed Illinois on Friday night in a Midwest Region game at Milwaukee.

The Longhorns had a 13-point lead over the Musketeers before they succumbed under pressure and made costly blunders down the stretch to lose the game 86-80.

Fans had a field day applauding Xavier while taking a dig at Texas for losing the game despite leading at halftime 47-39.

"Texas should be ashamed," one fan commented.

One fan used this to take a dig at SEC altogether.

"Xavier showing HEART in that comeback! That Freemantle dunk to seal it got me BOUNCING! Time to ride this momentum - got them +4.5 vs Kentucky locked in on Divvy at 1.91 odds. These Musketeers got that upset DNA!" another added.

"It’s 10:41 pm AND TEXAS STILL SUCKS!!" another wrote.

"What a comeback Madness!" one fan wrote.

One fan took a swing at media bias favoring Texas on their way to March Madness. The fan added:

"Just a reminder Texas was 6-12 in conference and barely above .500 overall and got a chance to play only because of the name on the front of their jersey and the biased media creaming over the overrated SEC. OU losing next. Xavier NCAA Tournament. At least they can fire Terry now."

"What a game! CAN’T WAIT FOR THE MADNESS TOMORROW’," another fan posted.

Zach Freemantle's dunk in the paint sealed the deal for Xavier

The Musketeers got into foul trouble early on thereby helping Longhorns take advantage of it as they scored 26 of 47 points in the paint during the first half.

Notably, it was their forward Zach Freemantle, who fouled twice in the first half itself limiting his side's capability to show tough defense in the paint.

Freemantle didn't surrender any more fouls until 7:10 left in the game as he led the charge by making two crucial free throws to give his side an 82-79 lead with 1:09 left.

This was followed by Longhorns' Tre Johnson missing a fadeaway on the other end. Freemantle then attempted a 3-pointer which was off but was put back by Dailyn Swain to extend the lead to five points.

Finally, a fast transition play with under 10 seconds left allowed Freemantle to score a dunk, finishing the game with 15 points.

Freemantle was well supported by Marcus Foster who led the team with 22 points.

