Texas Tech fan viral for chest-bumping Patrick Mahomes wins scholarship from 3x SB-winning QB

Blake Porter joined the "Today" show on Thursday to recount his viral encounter with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The Texas Tech student went viral this week after making a 94-foot putt during halftime of Monday's Red Raiders basketball game.

Ad

After making the unlikely putt, the crowd erupted in cheers, and Porter celebrated alongside Mahomes, a Texas Tech alum.

Ad

Trending

In his appearance on the "Today" show, Porter expected to just be talking about his precise putt and subsequent chest bump with the NFL star, as well as attempting to recreate the putt. He told the hosts that he wasn't even sure he would get a seat at Monday's basketball game, because he showed up late, and also that he isn't a great golfer.

Porter reflected on the moment after his perfect shot.

Ad

"I just was like, 'I really wanna celebrate. I like to chest-bump people. There's Patrick Mahomes,'" Porter said.

NCAA Basketball: Houston at Texas Tech - Source: Imagn

Porter detailed the prizes he was given by the university, including Apple headphones, an iPad, a cooler and Texas Tech gear, as well as how his phone blew up after the video went viral.

Ad

"All glory to God, it's crazy," Porter said about becoming an internet sensation.

NCAA Basketball: Houston at Texas Tech - Source: Imagn

Porter came just shy of recreating his famous putt, and none of the "Today" show hosts were able to make the 94-foot putt, either. The Texas Tech student thought that was the end of his TV appearance, but what he didn't know was that Mahomes had a special surprise for him.

Ad

The Chiefs' three-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback had recorded a video message for Porter that was broadcast on the show.

"I know you think you know what you won, but what you don't know is that Texas Tech athletics is going to be paying your tuition next fall," Mahomes told Porter.

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

Porter responded in shock, his mouth agape, but Mahomes wasn't done.

Ad

"On top of that, Adidas and I are gonna make you an honorary member of Team Mahomes," Mahomes said. "So, we'll be sending a nice care package your way to support your golf game."

The Texas Tech student embraced his mother, who became emotional, and the hosts of the "Today" show. What began as a perfect putt for Porter ended with a special relationship with Mahomes and a semester of free tuition.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.