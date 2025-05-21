Texas Tech transfer Devan Cambridge reportedly set to return to Big 12 for seventh year of eligibility

Devan Cambridge will play for four programs in seven seasons as he intends to spend his final year of eligibility at UCF. On Tuesday, Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports reported on X (formerly Twitter) that the former Texas Tech wing will play at UCF next season.

Cambridge arrived at Texas Tech prior to the 2023-24 season, but only played in 14 games during two seasons with the Red Raiders due to injury. He received a medical hardship waiver, which opened the door for a seventh season of collegiate basketball.

In addition, the 6-foot-6 senior is also a COVID-year athlete, meaning he already had an extra year of eligibility.

Last season, Devan Cambridge averaged 5.5 points and 3.5 rebounds in 17.5 minutes per game. Before heading to Lubbock, he played three seasons at Auburn and one at Arizona State.

His best season came in his lone year with the Sun Devils, when he recorded 353 points, 193 rebounds and 28 blocks.

Hoops fans react to Devan Cambridge's transfer news

Devan Cambridge has found a new home after entering the transfer portal back in January. Four months later, Cambridge has committed to UCF.

Fans shared their thoughts about him heading back to the Big 12 on Jon Rothstein's X post. Here are some of the reactions:

"Congrats to him for upgrading!" one user wrote.

"This is intriguing. Staying in the B12👀," another added.

Expand Tweet

"Upgraded schools. You’ve got to respect it," a fan commented.

"I’m about to finish a 2 year masters degree and he started at Auburn the same year I did," one fan joked.

"After he experienced playing against the better program last season he decided he just had to join. Major upgrade for him," one comment read.

"How in the world does he have eligibility?!" another chimed in.

Devan Cambridge will join the Knights transfer class, which ranks No. 43 in the country, according to 247Sports Transfer Basketball Team Rankings.

UCF coach Johnny Dawkins added 11 players from the portal after losing 13 players following a 20-17 record last season. Some of the newcomers are Jordan Burks from Georgetown, Riley Kugel out of Mississippi State, John Bol from Ole Miss and Jamichael Stillwell from Milwaukee.

