Texas Tech vs. Florida: Box score, stats, game summary and more ft. Walter Clayton Jr. 

No. 3 seed Texas Tech seemed poised to spring the upset of top-seeded Florida, but the Gators, led by Walter Clayton Jr., pulled through win an 84-79 victory. Florida is now bound for the Final Four for the first time since 2014.

Texas Tech vs. Florida Box Score

Texas Tech

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF JT Toppin 20 11 1 1 1 2 2 D. Williams 23 5 1 3 0 3 4 C. Anderson 4 4 1 0 0 0 2 E. Hawkins 3 4 7 0 0 1 4 K. Walton 6 1 0 0 0 0 1 F. Federiko 4 2 0 0 2 0 2 K. Overton 5 1 0 0 0 0 1 C. McMillian 14 3 1 0 0 1 2

Florida

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF A. Condon 7 7 1 2 1 3 2 R. Chinyelu 2 5 0 0 0 0 0 W. Richard 6 2 2 0 1 0 3 W. Clayton Jr. 30 2 4 0 2 1 2 A. Martin 10 7 0 0 0 2 1 T. Haugh 20 11 2 1 1 1 4 M. Handlogten 6 2 1 0 0 1 1 D. Aberdeen 3 3 1 0 0 1 3

Texas Tech vs. Florida Game Summary

Texas Tech scored the game's first six points. Florida grabbed its first lead at 13-11 on a Thomas Haugh 3-pointer with 15:14 left in the first half. Texas Tech rallied to a 24-19 lead on an Elijah Hawkins 3-pointer with 10:32 left in the half. Florida rallied for a 40-37 halftime lead.

Florida opened the second half with a pair of Walter Clayton Jr. free throws to push its advantage to 42-37. Tech reclaimed a 45-42 lead on a Darrion Williams 3-pointer with 16:05 left in the game. Tech pushed the lead to 67-57 on a Federiko Federiko dunk with 7:49 to play.

Tech still led 75-66 on a JT Toppin layup with 3:14 to play. But Florida rallied, with Clayton tying the game at 75 on a 3-pointer with 1:47 remaining. After Darrion Williams made a layup, Clayton made another 3-pointer to give Florida the lead with 59 seconds to play. Florida never trailed again.

The Gators were led by Walter Clayton Jr's 30 points, including three 3-pointers. Thomas Haugh added 20 points, including 4-for-6 3-point shooting. Alijah Martin tallied 10 points and seven rebounds.

Tech was paced by 23 points by Darrion Williams. JT Toppin added 20 points and 11 boards. Chance McMillian chipped in 14 points off the bench.

Florida shot 25 for 27 at the foul line (93%), while Tech was just 7 for 13 (54%).

Florida is now in the program's sixth Final Four and the first since 2014. The Gators will face the winner of Auburn and Michigan State on Saturday.

