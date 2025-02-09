Texas Tech WBB HC hails "highly skilled" Hailey Van Lith, Sedona Prince and Madison Conner with ultimate praise

The TCU Horned Frogs, led by Hailey Van Lith, Sedona Prince and Madison Conner, secured a 63-42 win against the Texas Tech Lady Raiders on Saturday. TCU earned their 10th win of the Big 12 conference and 22nd overall after beating the Krista Gerlich-coached squad by 21 big points.

Unfortunately for Gerlich and her team, this defeat adds to their 2024-2025 season of struggle with a 3-10 conference record thus far. During the post-game presser, Gerlich hailed TCU's three-headed charge with their trio of veteran college players possessing skill sets that could take them to the next level, according to her.

"To me, they have three pros on their team," Gerlich said. "Sedona's a pro, Hailey's a pro, and Madi(son) Conner can be a pro. So, obviously, they really (are) highly-skilled. And, they've got the big three when they got a shooter, they got a point guard, and they got a post-player so it's pretty obvious that they're really talented. [0:00]

Madison Conner was the top-scorer for TCU, finishing with 13 points, missing only one shot in six tries, an assist, two steals and a block in 33 minutes played. Meanwhile, Prince continued with her stellar inside play, scoring nine markers, grabbing 10 rebounds, dishing out four assists, while getting two steals and three blocks in 38 minutes of action.

Van Lith, who transferred from the LSU Tigers for her fifth and final collegiate basketball season, recorded six points, three rebounds, one assist, two steals and a block in 31 minutes logged.

The TCU Horned Frogs record the longest home-winning streak in program history

With the triumph over the Texas Tech Lady Raiders on Saturday, the TCU Horned Frogs, coached by Mark Campbell, have officially achieved a feat never done before by any team in their program's history. The 2024-2025 squad now holds the record for longest-ever single-season home winning streak ever with 16 straight home wins.

The trio of Van Lith, Prince and Conner, along with the rest of the current Horned Frogs, are making their impact on the program shown as they gun for another home victory versus the BYU Cougars on Tuesday.

