Texas vs. Mississippi State: Player Stats and Box Score for March 4, 2025 2024-25 College Basketball Season 

There was an upset in the Southeastern Conference as the unranked Texas Longhorns were able to secure an 87-82 road win over the No. 25 Mississippi State Bulldogs on Tuesday night. This game shakes up the SEC standings ahead of the SEC Tournament.
The Longhorns (17-13, 6-11 SEC) were able to snap their three-game losing streak here and had the lead throughout the entire second half before heading into overtime. The Bulldogs (20-10, 8-9) are now sitting in ninth place in the conference and losing three of their last four games.
Tramon Mark came off the bench for the Longhorns and was on fire, scoring 24 points to lead the game.
Here's a closer look at the box scores and how the game played out between Texas and Mississippi.
Texas vs. Mississippi State Game Summary
The Texas Longhorns had an outstanding night shooting the basketball as the team finished shooting 31-of-64 (48.4%) from the floor, 11-of-23 (47.8%) from the 3-point line and 14-of-23 (60.9%) from the free throw line. They were able to rebound the basketball well, grabbing 42 total rebounds with 11 of them coming on the offensive side of the court. The issue was the turnovers as the Longhorns turned the ball over 16 times.
Defensively, they were able to play pretty well as they had five steals and four blocks. The bench scoring was the difference, with 35 of their 87 points coming from the reserves.
The No. 25 Bulldogs struggled a bit on the offensive side of things but drove to the rim. They finished shooting 27-of-68 (39.7%) overall, 6-of-25 (24.0%) from beyond the arc and 22-of-28 (78.6%) from the charity stripe. Their offense was passing the basketball to the open man as they had 18 assists on 27 made field goals.
The rebounding was not much of a weakness as they lost the rebounding battle, but tallied 39 total rebounds. The defense recorded nine steals and three blocks. The program pushed the pace with 27 points in the paint and 40 points in the paint. They were good but not good enough to secure a home victory.
