Texas vs. South Carolina: Box score, stats, game summary and more ft. Te-Hina Paopao

In a battle of top-seeded SEC foes, a big third quarter allowed South Carolina to take control and advance to the national title game on Sunday with a 74-57 win. The Gamecocks will face the winner of Friday's second semifinal between UConn and UCLA.
Texas jumped out to an early 12-4 lead on a Madison Booker jumper with 5:19 remaining in the first quarter. But Booker picked up a second foul in the opening quarter and South Carolina pulled to within 19-18 at the end of the opening period of play.
The Gamecocks kept up the pace in the second quarter, eventually taking a 38-33 lead on a Sania Feagen jumper in the final seconds of the half. A pair of Longhorn free throws trimmed the haltime edge to 38-35.
South Carolina threatened to pull away early in the third quarter, but a Rori Harmon jumper pulled UT within 47-41 with 4:54 remaining in the quarter. But Carolina then reeled off an 11-3 run for the remainder of the quarter to take control of the game.
Texas pulled within 58-48 on a Jordan Lee 3-pointer with 8:22 remaining. But Te-Hina Paopao answered with a matching 3-pointer and Texas never got within 10 points again.
Te-Hina Paopao led Carolina with 14 points, including 3-for-4 3-point shooting. Joyce Edwards added 13 points, 11 rebounds and six assists off the bench. Bree Hall added 11 points for USC.
Texas was led by Jordan Lee, who had 16 points off the bench. Lee shot 3-for-7 from 3-point territory. Madison Booker added 11 points for the Longhorns.
South Carolina shot 51%, while Texas shot just 40%. Each team was 9-for-12 on free throws. Carolina outrebounded Texas 36-28 and committed fewer turnovers with 13 while Texas had 15.
This will be South Carolina's fourth NCAA title game appearance. Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks are 3-0 so far in those games.
